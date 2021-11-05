Avelo Airlines Debuts New Nonstop Service from Southern Connecticut to Fort Lauderdale

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a strong tailwind from Wednesday's inaugural flight at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Avelo Airlines' second route to Florida took flight this morning to Fort Lauderdale. At 9:00 a.m. this morning, Flight 323 departed on time with a nearly full cabin of Customers.

Avelo Airlines East Coast flight departing Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Avelo's new East Coast Base in Southern Connecticut. The low-fare airline, which launched six months ago in Los Angeles, now flies to 13 destinations across the U.S.

Introductory one-way fares between HVN and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) starting at $49* are available at AveloAir.com.

"Today's first flight to Fort Lauderdale is an exciting bookend to this historic week," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "With our welcoming fares and service, getting to Fort Lauderdale has never been easier or more affordable. HVN's proximity to major highways and railways make it Southern Connecticut's ultra-convenient gateway to Florida."

This service on Boeing Next Generation 737-700 aircraft operates Thursday through Monday. The flight departs HVN at 9:00 a.m. arriving FLL at 12:10 p.m. The returning flight departs FLL at 12:50 p.m. arriving HVN at 3:40 p.m.

"Today's first departure destined for Fort Lauderdale is yet another exciting milestone in our rapidly-growing partnership with Avelo here at HVN," said Tweed-New Haven Airport Executive Director Sean Scanlon. "The energy here at the airport and in the community in the last few days has been incredible as we kick off a new and more vibrant era at HVN."

Fort Lauderdale: A South Florida Haven

The reasons to visit Greater Fort Lauderdale are as abundant as the sun and palm trees. There are over 300 sunny days a year, which gives visitors plenty of opportunities to enjoy nature, boating, diverse neighborhoods, events, attractions and unique "only-here" specialness that helps define Fort Lauderdale. With 24 miles of golden sandy beaches paired with waterfront dining and shopping, it's easy to spend a day at the beach. With comfortable year-round temperatures, the Atlantic Ocean is always inviting to scuba divers, snorkelers, stand-up paddleboarders and jet skiers. The destination also boasts luxury hotels, museums, nightlife, shopping, casinos and family-friendly fun.

"Avelo is a welcomed addition to the growing portfolio of domestic and international airlines at FLL," said Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport CEO and Director of Aviation Mark E. Gale. "With the launch of Avelo's nonstop service to New Haven, travelers can now fly more seamlessly between Fort Lauderdale and the Southern Connecticut region for leisure or business. We're thrilled to pin New Haven to the map of nonstop destinations now available from FLL."

The New Haven Way to Florida

Avelo initiated service from its East Coast base at HVN on Wednesday, November 3 with its inaugural flight to Orlando. Fort Lauderdale is the second of six popular Florida destinations Avelo serves from HVN. In addition to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Avelo will begin flying to Fort Myers, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Tampa in the days and weeks ahead.

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at other airports frequented by Connecticut travelers, HVN offers a refreshingly smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. HVN's adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways make it Connecticut's most convenient and easily accessible airport.

Avelo is the first airline to offer nonstop flights between HVN and Florida. Avelo's arrival to HVN also marks the largest expansion of service at HVN in more than 30 years. Avelo is investing $1.2 million to help upgrade and modernize facilities and operations as part of an overall $100 million project at HVN. The airport expansion will include a new terminal and extended runway spearheaded by airport operator Avports.

Over the past 90 days, Avelo has hired more than 85 HVN-based Crewmembers (what the airline calls its employees), including flight attendants, pilots, airport customer service representatives, operations-related roles, as well as managers and supervisors. Avelo and HVN expect to have more than 100 aviation professionals based at the airport by the end of this year.

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Avelo's everyday low fares have no change or cancellation fees. There is also no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and for bringing a pet in the cabin.

The single-class, fuel-efficient 147-seat 737-700 mainline jets Avelo operates from HVN offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the regional jets that historically served this airport. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo became America's first new scheduled airline in nearly 15 years when it initiated service on April 28, 2021, from its first base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). The airline – which offers a convenient, affordable and caring experience – currently serves 14 popular destinations across the U.S.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a "One Crew" mindset that promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, very low fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 14 popular destinations across the U.S., including its West Coast base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and its East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com. Avelo BROLL + Images here.

*The one-way $49 introductory fare includes government taxes and fees. The fare must be booked by November 19, 2021. This introductory fare is available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

