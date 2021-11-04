U.S. News - Best Lawyers® Rates Davis Levin Livingston in 2022 "Best Law Firms"

HONOLULU, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Davis Levin Livingston has been named a Tier 1 Metropolitan "Best Law Firm" in 5 practice areas in Hawaii by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® in 2022. The Honolulu-based law firm also received Second and Third Tier rankings.

Overall, Davis Levin Livingston's effective advocacy in Hawaii resulted in 7 rankings in the 12th Edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms":

Metropolitan Tier 1

Metropolitan Tier 2

Metropolitan Tier 3

U.S. News – Best Lawyers® uses a three-tiered system to rank firms according to legal practice area and geographic location. Only those that scored the highest during the selection process are sorted into these tiers, with the very highest scorers taking spots in Tier 1.

To qualify for "Best Law Firms" consideration, a firm must have an attorney who has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America©, an exclusive directory of lawyers. Then, U.S. News – Best Lawyers® evaluates each eligible candidate using client feedback, lawyer ballots, and law firm surveys. A firm's level of expertise, quality of service, accessibility, and case results are all taken into account. Thus, it is hardly an easy feat to receive a tiered ranking in "Best Law Firms."

Six Davis Levin Livingston attorneys were chosen to The Best Lawyers in America 2022 —with two of these attorneys named Best Lawyers 2022 "Lawyer of the Year" awardees—qualifying the firm for consideration.

The evaluation of Davis Levin Livingston, no doubt, yielded impressive results: The attorney team has achieved numerous record-breaking verdicts and settlements, and its client recoveries amount to tens of millions of dollars. The firm is also known for its exceptional client experience, with attorneys remaining available day and night to answer their clients' questions.

In the past 40 years, Davis Levin Livingston has risen to the top, but one thing has remained the same: Its clients have and always will be its top priority.

Davis Levin Livingston represents Hawaii residents in various types of complex litigation, such as medical malpractice, health care fraud, auto accidents, consumer rights, and class actions.

