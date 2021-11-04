TAT Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

GEDERA, Israel, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT - News) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three month and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021.

Key Financial Highlights:

Revenues for Q3 2021 were $17.6 million compared to $16.8 million in Q3 2020. Revenues for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2021 were $57.6 million compared with $58.8 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2020 .

Gross profit for Q3 2021 more than doubled to $3 million (16.8% as a percentage of revenues) compared with $1.4 million (8.3% as a percentage of revenues) in Q3 2020. Gross profit for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2021 , was $9.5 million (16.5% as a percentage of revenues) compared with $7.5 million (12.7% as a percentage of revenues) in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2020 .

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2021 significantly improved to $1.03 million compared with negative $0.3 million in Q3 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period that ended on September30, 2021 improved by 40% to $3 million compared with $2.2 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2019 .

Net loss continues to decrease and was ($0.97) million , or loss of ($0.11) per diluted share in Q3 2021 compared with a net loss of ($1.6) million , or ($0.16) per diluted share in Q3 2020. Net loss was ($2.86) million (out of which $2.54 million in restructuring costs) , or loss of ($0.32) per diluted share in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2021 , compared with a net loss of ($3.38) million , or ($0.37) per diluted share in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2020 .

The implementation of the strategic footprint rationalization scheme is on-track. The main objective of the new footprint calls for concentration in three main production facilities (instead of four) and the creation of a "center of excellence" in the heat transfer activities. In connection with such plan, the Company incurred restructuring expenses of $2.5 million and capital expenditures of $3.1 million in the nine months of 2021.

Mr. Igal Zamir, CEO and President of TAT Technologies stated, "During the last quarter we continued the strategic rationalization scheme to reduce the main production sites from four to three. We expect to benefit from the internal synergies of combining the heat transfer activity in one center of excellence and improve our cost structure. The process is progressing on track and is expected to be completed by Q2\22. We continued strengthening our position as Honeywell's premier partner to serve Honeywell's main line of APUs that are used in the majority of the active platform (including the Boeing 737 family and the Airbus 320 family). In this regard we continue to build our capabilities to serve new platform and increase revenues from this segment starting from 2022". Mr. Zamir continues: "We continue to enjoy US grants in support of the pandemic impact of $2.5M in Q3 and see a sequential improvement in volumes of the MRO activity as the commercial airline industry starts to recover from the meaningful slow-down of the pandemic."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, discontinued operation, financial (expenses) income, net, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in pages 13 below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site:

www.tat-technologies.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the change of control that will occur on the sale by the receiver of the Company's shares held by our previously controlling stockholders, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands)



September 30,

December 31, 2021

2020

(unaudited)

(audited) ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,689

$ 24,128 Accounts receivable, net 13,155

11,355 Inventory, net 40,527

41,223 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 5,428

2,737







Total current assets 72,799

79,443







NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

Restricted deposit 330

176 Investment in affiliates 697

771 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 1,019

1,186 Deferred income taxes 742

566 Intangible assets, net 1,881

1,475 Property, plant and equipment, net 29,482

25,737 Operating lease right of use assets 4,888

6,767







Total non-current assets 39,039

36,678 Total assets $ 111,838

$ 116,121







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Current maturities of long-term loans 1,269

1,477 Credit line from bank 6,010

3,000 Accounts payable 6,216

12,222 Accrued expenses 7,568

6,691 Operating lease liabilities 1,615

1,614 Provision for restructuring plan 470

- Liabilities belong to discontinued operation -

179







Total current liabilities 23,148

25,183







NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Long-term loans 5,221

3,489 Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement 1,361

1,410 Operating lease liabilities 4,691

5,758







Total non-current liabilities 11,273

10,657







Total liabilities $ 34,421

$ 35,840







EQUITY:





Share capital 2,809

2,809 Additional paid-in capital 65,813

65,711 Treasury stock at cost (2,088)

(2,088) Accumulated other comprehensive income 21

128 Retained earnings 10,859

13,721 Total shareholders' equity 77,417

80,281







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 111,838

$ 116,121









TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)



















Revenues:

















Products $ 5,268

$ 4,822

$ 18,221

$ 18,157

$ 22,739 Services 12,351

11,995

39,343

40,667

52,620

17,619

16,817

57,564

58,824

75,359



















Cost of goods:

















Products 5,226

4,383

16,362

16,156

20,751 Services 9,443

11,036

31,700

35,179

46,173

14,668

15,419

48,062

51,335

66,924 Gross Profit 2,951

1,398

9,502

7,489

8,435



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 97

62

368

131

185 Selling and marketing 1,330

920

3,993

2,986

4,369 General and administrative 2,043

1,813

5,974

5,542

7,612 Restructuring and other expenses 122

-

2,538

21

315

3,592

2,795

12,873

8,680

12,481



















Operating loss (641)

(1,397)

(3,371)

(1,191)

(4,046)



















Financial expenses, net (257)

(177)

(117)

(248)

(770)



















Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax benefit) (898)

(1,574)

(3,488)

(1,439)

(4,816)



















Taxes on income (tax benefit) 73

(180)

(198)

(48)

(1,517)



















Income (loss) before equity investment (971)

(1,394)

(3,290)

(1,391)

(3,299)



















Share in results of affiliated companies (36)

(62)

(75)

(179)

(185)



















Net income (loss) from continued operation $ (1,007)

$ (1,456)

$ (3,365)

$ (1,570)

$ (3,484)



















Net profit (loss) from discontinued operation $ 40

$ (120)

$ 503

$ (1,806)

$ (1,845)



















Net income (loss) $ (967)

$ (1,576)

$ (2,862)

$ (3,376)

$ (5,329)



















Basic and diluted income (loss) per share





































Net income (loss) per share from continued operation $ (0.11)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.38)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.39) Net loss per share from discontinued operation $ 0

$ 0

$ 0.06

$ (0.2)

$ (0.21) Net income (loss) per share $ (0.11)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.32)

$ (0.37)

$ (0.6)



















Weighted average number of shares outstanding

















Basic 8,874,696

8,874,696

8,874,696

8,874,696

8,874,696 Diluted 8,874,696

8,874,696

8,874,696

8,874,696

8,874,696





















TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020 2021 2020 2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)











































Net income (loss) $ (967)

$ (1,576)

$ (2,862)

$ (3,376)

$ (5,329) Other comprehensive income

















Net unrealized income (loss) from derivatives 21

(33)

(107)

(7)

232 Reclassification adjustments for gains (losses)

included in net income and inventory -

-

-

5

(130) Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ (946)

$ (1,609)

$ (2,969)

$ (3,378)

$ (5,227)























































TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)





TAT Technologies Ltd. Shareholders









































Share capital





Accumulated

















Number of

shares issued

Amount Additional paid-in capital

other comprehensive income (loss)

Treasury shares

Retained earnings

Total equity

































BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2018

9,122,501

$ 2,802

$ 65,535

$ (206)

$ (2,088)

$ 18,244

$ 84,294

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019:





























Comprehensive income

-

-

-

232

-

806

1,038

Share based compensation expenses

-

-

38

-

-

-

38

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,573

$ 26

$ (2,088)

$ 19,050

$ 85,370

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2020:





























Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

102

-

(5,329)

(5,227)

Share based compensation expenses

-

-

138

-

-

-

138

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2020

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,711

$ 128

$ (2,088)

$ 13,721

$ 80,281

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (unaudited):





























Comprehensive (loss)

-

-

-

(107)

-

(2,862)

(2,969)

Share based compensation expenses

-

-

105

-

-

-

105

BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

(unaudited)

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,816

$ 21

$ (2,088)

$ 10,859

$ 77,417









































TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)





Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended



September 30,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021 2020

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Audited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

















Net income (loss)

$ (967)

$ (1,576)

$ (2,862) $ (3,376)

$ (5,329) Net income (loss) from continued operations

(1,007)

(1,456)

(3,365) (1,570)

(3,484) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





































Depreciation and amortization

1,440

1,079

3,577 3,107

4,065 Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives

(21)

(14)

(46) 7

(34) Provision for doubtful accounts

7

(73)

49 133

(8) Share in results of equity investment of affiliated Company

36

62

75 179

185 Share based compensation

47

33

105 110

138 Non cash finance expense

(13)

57

(407) (48)

566 Provision for restructuring expenses

-

-

470 -

- Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement

(59)

(159)

(49) (300)

(341) Impairment of intangible assets

-

-

- -

298 Impairment of fixed assets

-





1,800



- Deferred income taxes, net

104

441

(176) 384

(1,438) Government loan forgiveness

-

(794)

(1,442) 265

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable

1,733

787

(1,693) 7,027

9,472 Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid expenses

1,161

(729)

(1,177) (605)

310 Decrease (increase) in inventory

(1,634)

1,674

(185) 3,039

1,868 Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable

(1,303)

307

191 (2,913)

(5,336) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

(836)

(995)

(532) (1,080)

(252) Decrease in other long-term liabilities

(73)

-

(39) (62)

(62) Net cash provided by operating activities

$ (418)

$ 220

$ (2,773) $ 7,673

$ 5,947 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

















Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

-

-

- (22)

- Increase in long-term deposits

-

(2)

- (165)

- Purchase of property and equipment

(4,652)

(1,253)

(13,275) (3,012)

(3,894) Purchase of intangible assets

(11)

(950)

(555) (950)

(1,513) Cash flows used in investing activities

$ (4,663)

$ (2,205)

$ (13,830) $ (4,149)

$ (5,407) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

















Short-term credit received from banks

-

-

3,000 -

3,960 Proceeds from long-term loans received

-

-

3,042 4,841

3,692 Cash flows provided by financing activities

$ -

$ -

$ 6,042 $ 4,841

$ 7,652 Cash flows from discontinued operations: Net profit (loss) from discontinued operation

$ 40

$ (120)

$ 503 $ (1,806)

$ (1,845) Net cash provided by operating activities

88

175

(156) 1,588

1,998 Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued activities

$ 128

$ 55

$ 347 $ (218)

$ 153



















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(4,953)

(1,930)

(10,285) 8,147

8,345 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

18,872

26,036

24,304 15,959

15,959 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 14,019

$ 24,106

$ 14,019 $ 24,106

$ 24,304

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(UNAUDITED )

(In thousands)



Three months ended Nine months ended Year ended

September 30, September 30, December 31,

2021

2020 2021 2020 2020



























Net income (loss) $ (967)

$ (1,576) $ (2,862) $ (3,376) $ (5,329) Adjustments:











Share in results of equity investment of

affiliated companies 36

62 75 179 185 Taxes on income (tax benefit) 73

(180) (198) (48) (1,517) Financial expenses, net 257

177 117 250 770 Depreciation and amortization 1,495

1,060 3,758 3,250 4,219 Restructuring expenses 130

- 2,559 - - Exit and disposal activities -

- - 21 805













Discontinued operation (income) loss (40)

120 (503) 1,806 1,845 Share based compensation 47

33 105 110 138 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,031

$ (304) $ 3,051 $ 2,192 $ 1,116















