Recovery Centers Rebrands its Visual Identity and New Name, TruHealing Addiction and Mental Health Treatment, with a Mission that Reflects Dedication to Continued Patient Success and Solutions

Recovery Centers Rebrands its Visual Identity and New Name, TruHealing Addiction and Mental Health Treatment, with a Mission that Reflects Dedication to Continued Patient Success and Solutions The rebranding solidifies the company's position as an industry leader in the addictive disorders and behavioral health space.

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the largest, nationally accredited providers of drug and alcohol addiction and mental health treatment, Amatus Recovery Centers, is now rebranded as TruHealing Addiction and Mental Health Treatment. This new name will give the 20+ growing facilities national uniformity and help the company brand as a whole in phases. Amatus Health will remain the same parent company. The facilities' existing names will be co-branded at the beginning of this transition to bring the public and treatment community members up to speed and aware of the new name.

Amatus Recovery Centers rebrands as TruHealing Addiction and Mental Health Treatment

Having a new logo and name like TruHealing gives Amatus Health a more recognizable brand that is indicative of the services provided. TruHealing is a name that deeply represents the company's mission. Addiction and mental health recovery is a process of healing and growth. Amatus' clients enter the doors at a moment of profound struggle in their lives as they battle with the grips of addiction. Through Amatus' treatment services, clients are able to find the support and therapy they need to leave treatment and go onto living sustainable and healthy lives in recovery. This new name is a representation of that process for true self-discovery and healing.

Casey Bright, COO of Amatus Health, is thrilled to move forward with the new name and rebranding. "TruHealing more closely represents the mission and vision that we bring forth every day, at every one of our centers. This change supports our continued growth as a company, and as leaders in the addiction and mental health treatment field. This is a big and exciting moment for us."

Amatus Health is the parent company to Amatus Recovery Centers (ARC), a subsidiary made up of nationally accredited addiction treatment and behavioral health operating centers in eight states and DC. ARC provides the full continuum of addiction and mental health treatment including medical detox, inpatient residential to long-term outpatient aftercare and alumni programming.

If you or a loved one is struggling, please call 855-50-SOBER today.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Amatus Health

Contact – Thomas Gill

Phone - 410-807-8471 x1038

Email – tgill@amatushealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amatus Health