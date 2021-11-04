MEDIA ADVISORY: Dodge to Roll Out "Never Lift" Campaign; Launch Direct Connection Brand

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge will share initial stages of its "Never Lift" campaign, which will launch a variety of new Dodge models and initiatives over the next two years

Brand will announce two new performance programs, including Direct Connection, and preview additional Dodge enthusiast news

November 8, 2021 , at 1 p.m. ET "Never Lift" launch video announcement can be viewed at Dodge.com on, at

The Dodge brand will share the first phases of its "Never Lift" campaign, which will rollout a lineup of new Dodge models and initiatives over the next two years. The brand will announce two new performance programs, as well as preview two additional new enthusiast-inspired initiatives.

WHEN: Monday, November 8, 2021, 1 p.m. ET

WHO: Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer, Stellantis



Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.



Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2022 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Dodge Durango SRT 392, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). In 2021, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so two years in a row.



Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.



