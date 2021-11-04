Carillon Miami Wellness Resort Receives Official Proclamation By The City Of Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, a world-class beachfront boutique hotel and spa located along the Atlantic Ocean on Collins Avenue, is pleased to announce that it has received an official proclamation, signed by Mayor Dan Gelber and Commissioner Mark Samuelian of the City of Miami Beach, proclaiming October 27, 2021 as "Carillon Miami Wellness Resort Day" throughout the city.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Mayor Dan Gelber and Commissioner Mark Samuelian proclaimed October 27, 2021 , as "Carillon Miami Wellness Resort Day"



Carillon Miami is a supporter of Miami Beach's Health & Wellness Incentive Initiative, which prioritizes the development of Miami Beach as a world class destination for health and wellness and is committed to the success and growth of wellness tourism across the city and region. The proclamation honors Carillon Miami for its efforts in serving the community and supporting the local economy through tourism and job opportunities for Miami-area locals.

"We are truly delighted and honored to receive this proclamation from Mayor Gelber and Commissioner Samuelian," said Patrick Fernandes, Executive Managing Director of Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. "On behalf of the Carillon Miami executive team, we want to thank the City of Miami Beach for recognizing our efforts in health and wellness and for awarding our property with this esteemed achievement. We look forward to continuing to work together to support these incredible health and wellness initiatives, and to supporting the City of Miami Beach community."

"The Carillon is a keystone of wellness within the City of Miami Beach," says Commissioner Mark Samuelian. "We are incredibly grateful for everything the resort and their team have done over the years to bolster our great local community and economy."

As a Leading Hotel of the World, Carillon Miami's serene oceanfront location and spa facilities invite guests to experience the epitome of wellbeing in Miami with innovative treatments and medically focused therapies. Carillon Miami has previously been recognized by both Condé Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure, among others, for its premier all-suite property, luxury 70,000-square-foot spa and continued emphasis on attentive service.

With its authentic and specialized approach to health, wellness, and complete well-being, Carillon Miami exudes the "luxury of wellness" through its focus on aligning physical, mental, and spiritual health by offering a comprehensive retreat, the largest spa and wellness center on the Eastern Seaboard, a one-of-a-kind Thermal Experience, and a medical wellness division. Guests can choose from an array of recreational activities, including a two-story indoor rock wall and resort pools located throughout the property. Carillon Miami Wellness Resort promotes a path to discovery and provides tools for a healthier lifestyle extending beyond each guest's stay.

For more information about Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, please visit www.carillonhotel.com/en.

About Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Located along the white sand shores of Miami Beach, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort presents an authentic and specialized approach to health, wellness, and complete well-being. Exuding the "luxury of wellness," the resort focuses on aligning physical, mental, and spiritual health by offering a comprehensive retreat, the largest spa & wellness center on the Eastern Seaboard (70,000 sq. ft.), a one-of-a-kind Thermal Experience and a medical wellness division. The resort features 150 spacious one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments, ranging in size from 720 – 1,200 sq. ft. An array of recreational activities are at guests' fingertips, access to the resort's two-story indoor rock wall and resort pools located throughout the property: the oceanfront Cabana Pool and the adult-only rooftop Atlantic Pool. Carillon Miami Wellness Resort promotes a path to discovery and provides tools for a healthier lifestyle extending beyond each guest's stay. Carillon Miami Wellness Resort is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World and is ranked as the #1 Florida Spa in Spas of America's 2019 Top 100 Spas Award. The resort is committed to upholding the highest standards in health and safety and is a Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide destination. For more information, please visit www.carillonhotel.com.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carillon Miami Wellness Resort