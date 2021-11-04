Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-date 2021 Results

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American: BRBS), the holding company of Blue Ridge Bank, National Association ("Blue Ridge Bank") and BRB Financial Group, Inc., announced today financial results for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 30, 2021. For the third quarter of 2021, the Company reported net income of $6.8 million, or $0.36 earnings per diluted common share, compared to $28.6 million, or $1.54 earnings per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021, and $5.1 million, or $0.59 earnings per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $39.7 million, or $2.26 earnings per diluted common share, compared to $12.1 million, or $1.42 earnings per diluted common share, for the same period of 2020. Earnings per diluted common share for all periods presented is reflective of the 3-for-2 stock split effective April 30, 2021. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 included an after-tax gain of $19.2 million resulting from the sale in second quarter of 2021 of over $700 million of loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). Net income for all periods presented also reflected merger-related expenses, as further discussed below.

BRBS

On January 31, 2021, the Company completed the merger of Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. ("Bay Banks"), the holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank, into the Company. Immediately following the completion of the merger, Virginia Commonwealth Bank was merged into Blue Ridge Bank (collectively, the "Bay Banks Merger"). Earnings for the first nine months of 2021 include the earnings of Bay Banks from the effective date of the merger.

On July 14, 2021, the Company and FVCBankcorp, Inc. ("FVCB") jointly announced they had entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which the companies will combine in an all-stock merger of equals (the "FVCB Merger"). The FVCB Merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval from the shareholders of both companies. The Company has learned that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the "OCC") identified certain regulatory concerns with Blue Ridge Bank that could impact the application process and timing of the FVCB Merger. Blue Ridge Bank has already commenced an initiative intended to fully address the OCC's concerns. The Company anticipates the FVCB Merger will close in the second or third quarter of 2022.

Net income for the third and second quarters of 2021 included approximately $1.1 million and $1.0 million, respectively, in after-tax expenses related to the Bay Banks Merger and the FVCB Merger, while earnings for the third quarter of 2020 included approximately $1.0 million in after-tax merger-related expenses.

"Our team had a productive third quarter," said Brian K. Plum, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Loan pipelines are at historically high levels and our expectation is that will convert to higher loan balances. The consolidation of five branch locations at quarter-end and growth in our fintech division's balances illustrate continued progress in improving our delivery channels to enhance our future customer experience."

"Mortgage volumes remain at elevated levels, though margin compression, particularly in wholesale mortgage, has negatively impacted mortgage division profitability," added Plum.

Paycheck Protection Program

During 2021, the Company funded over 20,000 PPP loans with principal balances of approximately $730 million pursuant to the Economic Aid Act, passed at the end of December 2020 ("PPP2 loans"). Of the PPP2 loans, approximately 19,500 with principal balances of $712.6 million were sold on June 28, 2021. Gross proceeds from the sale were $705.9 million, and the Company recorded a pre-tax gain of $24.3 million on the sale after giving effect to $30.9 million of unearned fees, net of deferred costs, and the sale discount. As of September 30, 2021, the Company held $14.7 million of PPP2 loans, and unearned fees, net of deferred costs, totaled $676 thousand. PPP2 loans, if not forgiven, have a five-year term and a stated interest rate of 1%. As of September 30, 2021, the Company held $32.6 million of PPP loans funded in 2020, pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("PPP1 loans"). PPP1 loans, if not forgiven, have a one- or five-year term, depending on origination date, and a stated interest rate of 1%.

Processing fees, net of costs, and interest income earned by the Company for PPP loans in the amounts of $712 thousand and $11.7 million were recognized as interest income in the third and second quarters of 2021, respectively, and the amount for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $16.9 million. Net processing fees for PPP loans are being recognized over the expected life of these loans, which is one to three years depending on the original loan balance.

The Company's PPP loans are primarily funded using the Federal Reserve Bank's Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF"). As of September 30, 2021, outstanding advances under the PPPLF were $33.9 million. The PPPLF provided funding for the full amount and term of the PPP loans at a fixed annual cost of 0.35%. PPP loans do not count toward bank regulatory capital ratios.

Fintech Business

The Company continues to grow its partnerships with fintech providers and ended the third quarter of 2021 with active partnerships, including Unit, Flexible Finance, Increase, Upgrade, Kashable, Jaris, Aeldra, Grow Credit, MentorWorks, and Marlette. Loans and deposits related to fintech relationships were approximately $40.7 million and $76.6 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2021, compared to $10.3 million and $35.3 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2020.

Mortgage Division

The Company's mortgage division, which consists of a retail division operating as Monarch Mortgage and a wholesale division operating as LenderSelect Mortgage Group, recorded net income of $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $764 thousand for the second quarter of 2021. Mortgage volumes for the third and the second quarters of 2021 were $325.9 million and $337.5 million, respectively. Noninterest expenses recorded for the Company's mortgage division were $8.0 million and $8.9 million for the third and second quarters of 2021, respectively.

Balance Sheet

The Company reported total assets of $2.70 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $1.20 billion from $1.50 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total assets was primarily due to the Bay Banks Merger, which increased assets by $1.22 billion at the effective date of the merger. Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, increased $1.02 billion to $1.75 billion at September 30, 2021 from $732.9 million at December 31, 2020. Loan growth in the third quarter of 2021 totaled $22.8 million.

Total deposits at September 30, 2021 were $2.20 billion, an increase of $1.26 billion from December 31, 2020, of which $1.03 billion were assumed in the Bay Banks Merger at the effective date of the merger. The Company's expanding relationships with fintech partners have resulted in $41.3 million of deposit growth in the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

As previously noted, the majority of PPP loans were funded through the PPPLF, resulting in a decrease in Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond ("FRB") advances upon the sale of PPP2 loans in the second quarter of 2021. Additionally, the Company redeemed its outstanding subordinated notes with initial aggregate principal balances of $10.0 million and $7.0 million in the second and third quarters of 2021, respectively. The Company assumed $31.9 million of subordinated debt in the Bay Banks Merger.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $21.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $30.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $11.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. Included in interest income for the third quarter of 2021 were approximately $712 thousand in PPP fees, net of costs, and interest income, whereas in the second quarter of 2021, PPP fees, net of costs, and interest income were $11.7 million, a decrease of $11.0 million. The decrease in net interest income on a sequential quarter basis was primarily attributable to the previously noted PPP2 loan sale on June 28, 2021. Funding costs for PPP loans under the PPPLF were approximately $59 thousand and $382 thousand of interest expense for the third and second quarters of 2021, respectively. Partially offsetting the decline in net interest income from PPP loans was greater interest income from fintech loans and higher balances of investments and lower borrowing costs. Accretion of acquired loan discounts included in interest income in the third and second quarters of 2021 were $112 thousand and $886 thousand, respectively, while amortization of purchase accounting adjustments on assumed time deposits and borrowings were $886 thousand and $1.0 million in the same respective periods.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 3.32% compared to 3.82% for the second quarter of 2021 and 3.26% for the third quarter of 2020. PPP loans, including the corresponding funding, had a 1, 56, and 23 basis point positive effect on the Company's net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021, second quarter of 2021, and third quarter of 2020, respectively. Additionally, accretion and amortization of purchase accounting adjustments related to the Bay Banks Merger had a 16 and 22 basis point positive effect on net interest margin for the third and second quarters of 2021, respectively. Excluding the impact of PPP and purchase accounting adjustments, the Company continues to experience a decline in net interest margin due to the replacement of higher priced loans and greater liquidity invested in lower yielding securities, partially offset by the re-pricing of higher priced term deposits and the reduction in subordinated notes. Cost of deposits were 0.29% for the third and second quarters of 2021 and 0.64% for the third quarter of 2020.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company recorded no provision for loan losses for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 30, 2021 compared to provision expense of $4.0 million and $8.1 million for the same respective periods of 2020. In 2020, the Company increased its allowance for loan losses through the application of a qualitative factor in response to potential credit losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decline in the Company's allowance for loan losses in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was due to the release of the COVID-19 factor, partially offset by organic loan growth, reserves for fintech related loans, and reserve needs for loans that have migrated from the Company's acquired loan pools.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $13.5 million compared to $36.4 million and $17.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020, respectively. Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 included a net gain of $24.3 million realized on the sale of PPP loans. Mortgage banking income, including mortgage servicing rights, contributed $9.5 million of noninterest income in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $16.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. Other income in the third and second quarters of 2021 included $1.0 million and $640 thousand of fair value adjustments, respectively, for the Company's investments in certain fintech companies. Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was $65.8 million and $38.8 million, respectively. Excluding the gain on sale of PPP loans, noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $41.4 million, a $2.6 million increase over the same period of 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third and second quarters of 2021 was $25.6 million and $30.5 million, respectively, compared to $18.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. Noninterest expenses added with the Bay Banks Merger are included since the effective date of the merger. Merger-related expenses for the third and second quarters of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020 were $1.4 million, $1.2 million, and $1.3 million, respectively. Salaries and employee benefit expenses decreased $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 from the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to greater incentive expenses recorded in the second quarter. Also contributing to lower noninterest expenses in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2021 were lower expenses in the Company's mortgage division. Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was $86.7 million and $45.5 million, respectively. Included in these amounts were merger-related expenses of $11.7 million and $1.7 million for the same respective periods.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans, which include nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and accruing interest1, totaled $15.2 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of $8.6 million from December 31, 2020. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total assets was 0.56% as of September 30, 2021 and 0.44% as of December 31, 2020. The Company's allowance for loan losses was $12.6 million at September 30, 2021, or 0.72% as a percentage of gross loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, compared to 1.89% at December 31, 2020. The Company holds no allowance for loan losses on PPP loans as they are fully guaranteed by the U.S. government. The decrease in the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans held for investment since December 31, 2020 was primarily attributable to the loans acquired in the Bay Banks Merger, for which no allowance for loan losses carried over in the merger. Remaining acquired loan discounts related to loans acquired in the Company's mergers were $17.0 million as of September 30, 2021 compared to $1.2 million as of December 31, 2020.

1 Excluding purchased credit-impaired loans.

Capital

The Company previously announced that on September 15, 2021, its board of directors declared a $0.12 per common share quarterly dividend, payable October 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 21, 2021. Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP (defined below) measure, was $12.69 and $10.03 as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release of the Company contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of the Company's beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan," or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on its expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company's control. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause the Company's financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in such forward-looking statements: (i) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; (ii) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; (iii) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the adverse impact on the Company's business and operations and on the Company's customers which may result, among other things, in increased delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures and losses on loans; (iv) the occurrence of significant natural disasters, including severe weather conditions, floods, health related issues, and other catastrophic events; (v) the Company's management of risks inherent in its real estate loan portfolio, and the risk of a prolonged downturn in the real estate market, which could impair the value of the Company's collateral and its ability to sell collateral upon any foreclosure; (vi) changes in consumer spending and savings habits; (vii) technological and social media changes; (viii) the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; (ix) changing bank regulatory conditions, policies or programs, whether arising as new legislation or regulatory initiatives, that could lead to restrictions on activities of banks generally, or the Company's subsidiary bank in particular, more restrictive regulatory capital requirements, increased costs, including deposit insurance premiums, regulation or prohibition of certain income producing activities or changes in the secondary market for loans and other products; (x) the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations, including laws, regulations and policies concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; (xi) the impact of changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the real estate industry; (xii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time to time by bank regulatory agencies, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setting bodies; (xiii) the timely development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; (xiv) the willingness of users to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; (xv) expenses related to the FVCB Merger, unexpected delays related to the FVCB Merger, or the inability to obtain regulatory and shareholder approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the FVCB Merger within the expected time frame, or at all; (xvi) the businesses of the Company and FVCB may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly than expected; (xvii) customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the Bay Banks Merger or the FVCB Merger; (xviii) the effects of the Bay Banks Merger, the FVCB Merger and other acquisitions the Company may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (xix) changes in the level of the Company's nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (xx) the Company's involvement, from time to time, in legal proceedings and examination and remedial actions by regulators; (xxi) potential exposure to fraud, negligence, computer theft and cyber-crime; (xxii) the Company's ability to pay dividends; (xxiii) the Company's involvement as a participating lender in the PPP as administered through the Small Business Administration; and (xxiv) other risks and factors identified in the "Risk Factors" sections and elsewhere in documents the Company files from time to time with the SEC.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.















Consolidated Balance Sheets















(Dollars in thousands except share data)

(unaudited) September

30, 2021



December

31, 2020 (2)

Assets















Cash and due from banks

$ 53,077



$ 117,945

Federal funds sold



144,376





775

Securities available for sale, at fair value



360,098





109,475

Restricted equity and other investments



19,343





11,173

Loans held for sale



144,111





148,209

Paycheck Protection Program loans, net of deferred fees and costs



46,648





288,533

Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs



1,752,453





732,883

Less allowance for loan losses



(12,614)





(13,827)

Loans held for investment, net



1,739,839





719,056

Accrued interest receivable



9,900





5,428

Other real estate owned



227





—

Premises and equipment, net



26,963





14,831

Right-of-use asset



5,645





5,328

Bank owned life insurance



46,278





15,724

Goodwill



26,826





19,619

Other intangible assets



8,099





2,581

Mortgage derivative asset



3,456





5,293

Mortgage servicing rights, net



14,976





7,084

Mortgage brokerage receivable



4,316





8,516

Interest rate swap asset



5,838





1,716

Other assets



39,286





16,972

Total assets

$ 2,699,302



$ 1,498,258

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Deposits:















Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 684,859



$ 333,051

Interest-bearing demand and money market deposits



828,477





282,263

Savings



144,904





78,352

Time deposits



541,964





251,443

Total deposits



2,200,204





945,109

FHLB borrowings



125,115





115,000

FRB borrowings



33,857





281,650

Subordinated notes, net



40,503





24,506

Lease liability



7,113





5,506

Interest rate swap liability



1,239





2,735

Other liabilities



21,551





15,552

Total liabilities



2,429,582





1,390,058

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' Equity:















Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 18,776,307 and 8,577,932 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (1)



193,770





66,771

Additional paid-in capital



252





252

Retained earnings



73,189





40,688

Accumulated other comprehensive income



2,283





264







269,494





107,975

Noncontrolling interest



226





225

Total stockholders' equity



269,720





108,200

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,699,302



$ 1,498,258













$ —

(1) Common stock as of the periods presented is reflective of the 3-for-2 stock split that was effective April 30, 2021.

(2) Derived from audited December 31, 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements.





















































Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.























Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



























For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

September 30,

2021



June 30, 2021



September 30,

2020

Interest income:























Interest and fees on loans

$ 22,294



$ 32,591



$ 13,780

Interest on taxable securities



1,317





1,133





634

Interest on nontaxable securities



61





64





30

Interest on deposit accounts and federal funds sold



82





24





—

Total interest income



23,754





33,812





14,444

Interest expense:























Interest on deposits



1,622





1,682





1,515

Interest on subordinated notes



644





868





411

Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings



364





800





689

Total interest expense



2,630





3,350





2,615

Net interest income



21,124





30,462





11,829

Provision for loan losses



—





—





4,000

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



21,124





30,462





7,829

Noninterest income:























Gain on sale of Paycheck Protection Program loans



—





24,315





—

Residential mortgage banking income, net



7,704





7,254





14,400

Mortgage servicing rights



1,827





1,707





1,645

Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans



108





143





516

Wealth and trust management



499





833





—

Service charges on deposit accounts



376





370





215

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance



278





237





94

Payroll processing



223





213





221

Bank and purchase card, net



497





299





211

Other



2,006





1,054





311

Total noninterest income



13,518





36,425





17,613

Noninterest expense:























Salaries and employee benefits



14,774





17,642





11,880

Occupancy and equipment



1,743





1,868





922

Data processing



893





1,534





656

Legal, issuer, and regulatory filing



372





489





291

Advertising and marketing



452





247





165

Communications



761





673





214

Audit and accounting fees



195





291





98

FDIC insurance



487





9





187

Intangible amortization



500





506





232

Other contractual services



633





666





516

Other taxes and assessments



547





1,078





280

Merger-related



1,441





1,237





1,264

Other



2,839





4,308





1,971

Total noninterest expense



25,637





30,548





18,676

Income before income tax



9,005





36,339





6,766

Income tax expense



2,199





7,697





1,707

Net income

$ 6,806



$ 28,642



$ 5,059

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



4





4





4

Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$ 6,810



$ 28,646



$ 5,063

Net income available to common stockholders

$ 6,810



$ 28,646



$ 5,063

Basic and diluted earnings per common share (EPS) (1)

$ 0.36



$ 1.54



$ 0.59



























(1) EPS has been adjusted for all periods presented to reflect the 3-for-2 stock split that was effective April 30, 2021.











































Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.















Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



















For the Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020

Interest income:















Interest and fees on loans

$ 76,248



$ 35,766

Interest on taxable securities



3,580





2,147

Interest on nontaxable securities



177





119

Interest on deposit accounts and federal funds sold



137





2

Total interest income



80,142





38,034

Interest expense:















Interest on deposits



4,844





4,889

Interest on subordinated notes



2,142





854

Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings



1,553





1,794

Total interest expense



8,539





7,537

Net interest income



71,603





30,497

Provision for loan losses



—





8,075

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



71,603





22,422

Noninterest income:















Gain on sale of Paycheck Protection Program loans



24,315





—

Residential mortgage banking income, net



24,259





31,969

Mortgage servicing rights



6,905





3,241

Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans



1,325





779

Wealth and trust management



1,934





—

Service charges on deposit accounts



1,073





669

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance



679





278

Payroll processing



706





736

Bank and purchase card, net



1,096





483

Other



3,460





651

Total noninterest income



65,752





38,806

Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits



46,425





29,886

Occupancy and equipment



4,968





2,653

Data processing



3,272





1,649

Legal, issuer, and regulatory filing



1,437





781

Advertising and marketing



989





518

Communications



1,802





536

Audit and accounting fees



675





278

FDIC insurance



839





568

Intangible amortization



1,406





608

Other contractual services



2,152





870

Other taxes and assessments



1,973





748

Merger-related



11,697





1,710

Other



9,062





4,688

Total noninterest expense



86,697





45,493

Income before income tax



50,658





15,735

Income tax expense



10,973





3,618

Net income

$ 39,685



$ 12,117

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



(1)





(2)

Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$ 39,684



$ 12,115

Net income available to common stockholders

$ 39,684



$ 12,115

Basic and diluted earnings per common share (EPS) (1)

$ 2.26



$ 1.42



















(1) EPS has been adjusted for all periods presented to reflect the 3-for-2 stock split that was effective April 30, 2021.



Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.







































Five Quarter Summary of Selected Financial Data (unaudited)











































As of and for the Three Months Ended







September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except share data)

2021



2021



2021



2020



2020

Income Statement Data:







































Interest income

$ 23,754



$ 33,812



$ 22,576



$ 16,426



$ 14,444

Interest expense



2,630





3,350





2,559





2,412





2,615

Net interest income



21,124





30,462





20,017





14,014





11,829

Provision for loan losses



—





—





—





2,375





4,000

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



21,124





30,462





20,017





11,639





7,829

Noninterest income



13,518





36,425





15,809





17,436





17,611

Noninterest expenses



25,637





30,548





30,512





22,312





18,674

Income before income taxes



9,005





36,339





5,314





6,763





6,766

Income tax expense



2,199





7,697





1,077





1,182





1,707

Net income



6,806





28,642





4,237





5,581





5,059

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest



4





4





(9)





—





4

Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$ 6,810



$ 28,646



$ 4,228



$ 5,581



$ 5,063

Per Common Share Data:







































Earnings per share - basic (2)

$ 0.36



$ 1.54



$ 0.28



$ 0.65



$ 0.59

Earnings per share - diluted (2)



0.36





1.54





0.28





0.65





0.59

Dividends declared - post-stock split basis



0.240





—





0.195





—





0.095

Book value per common share (2)



14.48





14.32





12.88





12.61





11.65

Tangible book value per common share (2) - Non-GAAP



12.69





12.49





11.02





10.03





9.05

Balance Sheet Data:







































Assets

$ 2,699,302



$ 2,764,730



$ 3,167,374



$ 1,498,258



$ 1,523,299

Loans held for investment (including PPP loans)



1,799,101





1,859,870





2,304,542





1,021,416





1,072,377

Loans held for investment (excluding PPP loans)



1,752,453





1,729,677





1,706,916





732,883





710,577

Allowance for loan losses



12,614





13,007





13,402





13,827





12,123

Purchase accounting adjustments (discounts) on acquired loans



16,985





16,987





18,691





1,248





1,372

Loans held for sale



144,111





146,985





122,453





148,209





159,925

Securities



379,441





276,619





293,555





120,648





123,329

Deposits



2,200,204





2,190,571





2,140,118





945,109





915,266

Subordinated notes, net



40,503





46,149





54,588





24,506





24,489

FHLB and FRB advances



158,972





222,502





692,789





396,650





459,611

Total stockholders' equity



269,720





266,826





239,734





108,200





99,930

Average common shares outstanding - basic (2)



18,776





18,625





15,137





8,579





8,579

Average common shares outstanding - diluted (2)



18,799





18,646





15,154





8,579





8,579

Financial Ratios:







































Return on average assets (1)



0.95 %



3.39 %



0.68 %



1.48 %



1.30 % Operating return on average assets (1) - Non-GAAP



1.16 %



3.50 %



1.84 %



1.62 %



1.56 % Return on average equity (1)



11.58 %



47.39 %



8.69 %



21.45 %



20.75 % Operating return on average equity (1) - Non-GAAP



11.87 %



49.01 %



23.29 %



23.46 %



24.84 % Total loan to deposit ratio



88.3 %



91.6 %



113.4 %



123.8 %



134.6 % Held for investment loan to deposit ratio



81.8 %



84.9 %



107.7 %



108.1 %



117.2 % Net interest margin (1)



3.32 %



3.82 %



3.43 %



3.88 %



3.26 % Cost of deposits (1)



0.29 %



0.29 %



0.36 %



0.56 %



0.64 % Efficiency ratio



74.0 %



45.7 %



85.2 %



70.9 %



63.4 % Operating efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP



69.8 %



43.8 %



60.0 %



68.8 %



59.1 % Merger-related expenses (MRE)



1,441





1,237





9,019





662





1,264

Capital and Asset Quality Ratios:







































Average stockholders' equity to average assets



9.7 %



7.1 %



7.9 %



6.9 %



6.3 % Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans



0.72 %



0.75 %



0.79 %



1.89 %



1.71 % Nonperforming loans to total assets



0.56 %



0.43 %



0.17 %



0.44 %



0.30 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.57 %



0.45 %



0.19 %



0.44 %



0.30 %









































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited):













































Tangible Common Equity:







































Total stockholders' equity

$ 269,720



$ 266,826



$ 239,734



$ 108,200



$ 99,930

Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of deferred tax liability (3)



(33,224)





(34,153)





(34,556)





(22,200)





(22,279)

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 236,496



$ 232,673



$ 205,178



$ 86,000



$ 77,651

Total shares outstanding (2)



18,631





18,631





18,618





8,579





8,579

Book value per share

$ 14.48



$ 14.32



$ 12.88



$ 12.61



$ 11.65

Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)



12.69





12.49





11.02





10.03





9.05











































Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible total assets







































Total assets

$ 2,699,302



$ 2,764,730



$ 3,167,374



$ 1,498,258



$ 1,523,299

Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of deferred tax liability (3)



(33,224)





(34,153)





(34,556)





(22,200)





(22,279)

Tangible total assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 2,666,078



$ 2,730,577



$ 3,132,818



$ 1,476,058



$ 1,501,020

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 236,496



$ 232,673



$ 205,178



$ 86,000



$ 77,651

Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible total assets (Non-GAAP)



8.9 %



8.5 %



6.5 %



5.8 %



5.2 %









































Operating return on average assets (annualized)







































Net income

$ 6,806



$ 28,642



$ 4,237



$ 5,581



$ 5,059

Add: MRE, after-tax basis (ATB) (4)



1,138





977





7,125





523





999

Operating net income (Non-GAAP)

$ 7,944



$ 29,619



$ 11,362



$ 6,104



$ 6,058

Average assets

$ 2,749,909



$ 3,383,015



$ 2,475,912



$ 1,510,779



$ 1,554,549

Operating return on average assets (annualized) (Non-GAAP)



1.16 %



3.50 %



1.84 %



1.62 %



1.56 %









































Operating return on average equity (annualized)







































Net income

$ 6,806



$ 28,642



$ 4,237



$ 5,581



$ 5,059

Add: MRE, ATB (4)



1,138





977





7,125





523





999

Operating net income (Non-GAAP)

$ 7,944



$ 29,619



$ 11,362



$ 6,104



$ 6,058

Average stockholders' equity

$ 267,670



$ 241,731



$ 195,103



$ 104,065



$ 97,545

Operating return on average equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP)



11.87 %



49.01 %



23.29 %



23.46 %



24.84 %









































Operating efficiency ratio







































Total noninterest expense

$ 25,637



$ 30,548



$ 30,512



$ 22,312



$ 18,674

Less: MRE



1,441





1,237





9,019





662





1,264

Noninterest expense excluding MRE (Non-GAAP)

$ 24,196



$ 29,311



$ 21,493



$ 21,650



$ 17,410

Net interest income



21,124





30,462





20,017





14,014





11,829

Noninterest income



13,518





36,425





15,809





17,436





17,611

Total of net interest income and noninterest income



34,642





66,887





35,826





31,450





29,440

Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)



69.8 %



43.8 %



60.0 %



68.8 %



59.1 %









































(1) Annualized.



(2) Shares outstanding as of and for the periods stated are reflective of the 3-for-2 stock split that was effective April 30, 2021.



(3) Excludes mortgage servicing rights.



(4) Assumes an income tax rate of 21% and full deductibility.



















































View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.