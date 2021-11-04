Bend Financial Powers New Web Portal for Allegacy Federal Credit Union Health Savings Accounts The co-branded HSA web portal powered by Bend provides a full suite of HSA features, including personalized guidance and best-in-class investment options

BOSTON and WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bend Financial (Bend), an industry-leading health savings account (HSA) provider, today announced that Allegacy Federal Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions in North Carolina, has chosen Bend to power its new HSA web portal.

"This latest collaboration highlights our continued growth in providing leading-edge solutions to financial institutions," noted Tom Torre, CEO of Bend. "We're honored to have been chosen by Allegacy and are excited to work together to provide its members with the best HSA platform available, created to help everyone easily maximize every aspect of an HSA."

While supporting an HSA product in-house is often a difficult and costly task for financial institutions, Bend's HSA platform can be white labeled, co-branded or offered as a stand-alone product. It is designed to provide quick integrations, hassle-free program administration, time-saving automations and an enhanced experience for members with an existing HSA.

"At Allegacy, we are committed to helping our members be their best as they work to find the optimal balance of physical, emotional and financial wellbeing, and HSAs can often play an important role as they manage their personal finances," said Ashley Kohlrus, EVP/chief operations and digital officer, Allegacy Federal Credit Union. "We are excited to offer this option as part of our 'digital everywhere' efforts to help our members maximize all of their HSA benefits, both short and long term, to achieve their financial best."

The Allegacy HSA web portal powered by Bend will soon be available to all Allegacy members and employer groups.

About Bend Financial

Bend Financial helps accountholders and partners improve their financial wellness through a next-generation health savings account (HSA) platform and complementary financial solutions, while providing employers, brokers, health plans and financial institutions of all types and sizes unique, leading-edge benefit offerings. Headquartered in Boston, Bend's forward-thinking, user-friendly approach simplifies healthcare saving and offers real-time, personalized guidance that makes it easy for anyone to maximize their HSA. For more information, visit bendhsa.com, read Bend's blog and follow Bend on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Allegacy

For 54 years, Allegacy has helped its members, employees and the communities it serves be their best by helping people make smart financial choices. By doing right, Allegacy has become one of the largest credit unions in North Carolina serving over 166,000 members worldwide with almost $2 billion in assets and nearly $1.6 billion in assets under management in its financial planning group. With roots in Winston-Salem, Allegacy has 16 locations and nine high school student-run credit unions. Allegacy offers personal and business financial services to help a broad membership base including the employees, retirees and families of over 1,800 companies throughout the country. To learn more, visit Allegacy.org .

