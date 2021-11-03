T. Rowe Price Group Adds Eileen Rominger As Independent Director

BALTIMORE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Eileen Rominger as an independent director of the company.

Rominger was most recently a senior advisor at CamberView Partners, a provider of advice to public companies on shareholder engagement and corporate governance, from 2013 to 2018. She previously served from 2011 to 2012 as the director of the Division of Investment Management at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. From 1999 to 2011, Rominger held several positions at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, including global chief investment officer. Prior to that, she worked for 18 years at Oppenheimer Capital, serving as a securities analyst and then as an equity portfolio manager and member of the Executive Committee.

Rominger is a former member of the Board of Directors of Swiss Re and remains on the Board of several of its U.S. subsidiaries. She also currently serves on the Boards of Trustees of Jacob's Pillow and the MASS MoCA Foundation.

Bill Stromberg, chairman and chief executive officer of T. Rowe Price Group

"Eileen brings substantial public policy, regulatory, corporate governance, leadership, and investment management experience that, along with her global perspective, will serve our firm and our stockholders well. We are excited to have her on board and look forward to benefiting from her strategic insights and counsel."

