Syracuse Seniors to Explore Medicare Options from Home: Free Online Webinar Offered by Familycare Medical Group

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors who are aging in to Medicare or want to explore their options can watch a virtual seminar from the comfort of their own home. All throughout the Annual Enrollment Period and into 2022, FamilyCare Medical Group, Syracuse, is offering a resource page to help seniors better navigate the complexities of Medicare. It is a great opportunity to learn more about the differences in Medicare and Medicare Advantage and the various plan options available. Anyone interested can log on to SaltCitySeniorCareAdvantage.com and watch the online Medicare information program.

The webinar features several sessions, including a physician panel entitled: "Understanding Value-Based Healthcare"; Medicare 101 sessions; insurance company and broker presentations; and inspirational comments from the Syracuse 60 Strong Ambassadors, who are dealing with health and life challenges and will offer encouraging words about living full and productive lives.

FamilyCare Medical Group hosts the event and will provide information about Salt City Senior Care Advantage, which expands the cooperation and coordination between physicians and the health insurance plans providing coverage for their senior patients. Salt City Senior Care Advantage is not a new Medicare Advantage plan -- rather it is a new approach to care delivery under the care of FamilyCare Medical Group. Under this program, patients have the flexibility to choose a health plan from one of the participating insurance companies and still have access to the quality care provided by the physicians at FamilyCare Medical Group. Salt City Senior Care Advantage provides access to wellness and health education services and care coordination resources when needed.

