Simu Liu, Sandra Oh, 88rising Amongst Asian Pacific Islander Entertainers And Creatives To Be Honored At 19th Annual Unforgettable Gala Presented By Lexus Preeminent Awards Show for Asian American Community Makes Return to The Beverly Hilton

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Character Media announced today this year's award recipients for the 19th Annual Unforgettable Gala, presented by Lexus. Unforgettable is the biggest awards show in the U.S. to recognize API icons and changemakers who represent the community through their creativity and excellence. The gala will be hosted by "Good Trouble" star and comedian Sherry Cola.

Led by selection committee chairperson Daniel Dae Kim, award winners were determined and voted on by leading experts who represent various fields and creative disciplines, including film, television, music, sports, digital content, and philanthropy.

Simu Liu, star of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," will receive this year's Breakout in Film Award, which honors a rising talent who has impacted audiences around the world. Liu, who also starred in the award-winning Canadian series "Kim's Convenience," has been noted as the first Asian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Recognized with the inaugural Community Impact Award are Andrew and Peggy Cherng, co-founders of Panda Restaurant Group, the parent company of Panda Express/Panda Inn and its philanthropic arm, Panda Cares Foundation.

Other confirmed award winners include Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Breakout in TV), Sandra Oh (Actor in TV), Justin Chon (Actor in Film), Destin Daniel Cretton (Director), Jason Y. Lee (Digital Influencer), Jimmy O. Yang (Comedy), Adele Lim (Writer), and Shohei Ohtani (Pechanga Athlete on Another Level). "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" will be recognized with the Vanguard Award, celebrating a seminal work of film or TV that reshapes the entertainment landscape, while the 88rising collective and its founder Sean Miyashiro will be honored with the Changemaker Award.

"Asian American leaders have fought for API presence in the arts, entertainment and culture, and the Unforgettable Awards place a special emphasis on these remarkable individuals," said James Ryu, publisher at Character Media and founder of the Unforgettable Gala. "Their efforts and dedication have significantly impacted the API community and beyond. On this night, we will come together to honor them in anticipation of a future of authentic representation and acceptance for all."

This year's gala theme is "Rise," a rallying cry for the API community that has faced unprecedented difficulties in the past two years since the start of the pandemic.

The 19th Annual Unforgettable Gala will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on December 11, 2021. More attendees and entertainers will be announced in the coming weeks.

This year's event is made possible thanks to the generosity of presenting sponsor Lexus USA, proud supporter of the API community. Multiple Lexus vehicles, including the all-new 2022 Lexus NX, will share the red carpet with guests, as the luxury automaker continues its partnership from the 2019 #WeAreUnforgettable campaign (www.weareunforgettable.com).

In addition to Lexus are event sponsors Joseon Empire, Panda Restaurant Group, J&K Gouw Foundation, and Rémy Martin. Guests will enjoy curated Cognac cocktails courtesy of Rémy Martin during the reception and after-party and an exclusive tasting menu, curated by Panda Inn, at the after-party.

Character Media is committed to providing an experience that puts guest and staff safety first. All attendees must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination to attend the Unforgettable Gala. Staff will be collecting each guest's (a) proof of vaccination AND (b) negative COVID test result (72 hours prior or less). Masks will be required when not actively eating or drinking. More details on the event's COVID-19 safety protocol are available online at UnforgettableGala.com/#covid-19-safety. For the latest news about Unforgettable, visit the official website at www.unforgettablegala.com.

About The Unforgettable Gala:

The Unforgettable Gala was created by James Ryu, founder and publisher of the award-winning magazines KoreAm Journal, Audrey Magazine, and Kore Asian Media (now a subsidiary of Imperial Family Companies) that highlight Asian American changemakers who are making their mark. Founded in 2002, the black-tie affair celebrates Asian Pacific Islander celebrities, influencers and leaders who have contributed to arts, entertainment and culture. For more information on the Unforgettable Gala and how to be a sponsor, please visit UnforgettableGala.com.

About Character Media:

Character Media has been the premier source of news and events for the Asian American entertainment community for more than 30 years (through its predecessors Kore Asian Media, KoreAm Journal and Audrey Magazine). Character Media traces its roots back to 1990, when it was founded by Jung Shig Ryu and his son, current publisher James Ryu, under the name KoreAm Journal.

About Lexus:

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 241 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With seven models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

