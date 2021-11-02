Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and OneOncology Finalize Agreement to Take a Giant Leap Forward in Cancer Care

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, a leading Gulf South cancer care provider for more than 50 years, and OneOncology, the national platform for independent oncology practices, today announced the organizations have finalized agreements to become partners, effective Jan. 1, 2022. This partnership will expand access to resources for cancer patients at every Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center location with an approach unlike any other in the region.

Mary Bird Perkins is an independent, community-owned nonprofit organization serving patients throughout southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. The Cancer Center, with its unparalleled track record of focusing exclusively on cancer, is a national leader in clinical research, prevention and early detection and patient care. OneOncology focuses solely on enhancing community-based cancer care.

"There are so many benefits to partnering with a like-minded organization such as OneOncology. They've done the research, and just like us, they understand that patients battling cancer want to be cared for by a team that focuses entirely on high-quality cancer care," said Tom Adamek, board chairman, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. "Throughout the process of defining our relationship with OneOncology, they have been clear, straight-forward and, like Mary Bird Perkins, always placing the patient first. I can't wait to see what the future holds for both organizations. It's going to be amazing for patients in Louisiana and the Gulf South."

There are numerous benefits for patients and Mary Bird Perkins that will soon be noticeable:

Through OneR, OneOncology's research network, new clinical trials will be available to patients, offering new opportunities to participate in a study that may enhance their treatment and how cancer care advances for future generations.

In some cases, infusion drug costs and medical supplies for patients and insurance companies may drop below the national average as a result of OneOncology's national buying power.

Efforts will begin to further expand services and recruit additional oncologists to the Mary Bird Perkins network.

The relationship with OneOncology will ensure the Cancer Center can continuously reinvest in advanced treatments, technologies and support services.

A new Electronic Medical Records platform and technology support will allow Mary Bird Perkins to focus resources on expanding patient services and pursuing clinical advancements.

In addition, OneOncology is conducting breakthrough research in biomarker and next generation sequencing, which are the backbone of personalized treatments in oncology. Understanding current testing patterns and strategies to increase their uptake is a vital component to bringing precision medicine to patients who are cared for in the community setting. This kind of research identifies how the physicians working with OneOncology will help bring advanced diagnostics to patients who entrust Mary Bird Perkins with their care.

As a leader in value-based care, the participation of OneOncology practices in Medicare's Oncology Care Model and commercial insurer programs will give Mary Bird Perkins insights to ensure patients' needs are always put first as the healthcare industry shifts in the future to risk-based arrangements intended to lower the cost of care while improving outcomes.

"We couldn't be more excited about the Mary Bird Perkins team joining OneOncology," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "Their commitment to patient care, clinical innovation and value-based care perfectly aligns with our mission. They've displayed their transparency and commitment to patients throughout the process of building and finalizing the partnership. We are ready to support them as they advance the mission to improve survivorship and lessen the burden of cancer."

Joining Mary Bird Perkins in partnership with OneOncology are the largest radiation and medical oncology groups across the state that have worked with the Cancer Center for decades. Those practices are Southeast Louisiana Radiation Oncology Group, which provides radiation therapy throughout Mary Bird Perkins' service areas, and Northshore Oncology Associates, serving St. Tammany and Washington Parishes, specifically the communities of Covington and Slidell. Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates, which services the Greater Baton Rouge area, will also join the collaborative.

Through the remainder of the calendar year, the Cancer Center and OneOncology will focus on implementing clinical programs and identifying opportunities to optimize the partnership, which officially begins in Jan. 2022.

"This is an exciting new path for Mary Bird Perkins," said Todd Stevens, president and CEO, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. "We'll take what we've built over the last 50 years and expand upon it in ways that we were unable to before. And with the community's support firmly behind us, we will stop at nothing to improve survivorship and lessen the burden of cancer. We have our sights set on innovation and taking the next great leap forward in cancer care," said Stevens.

About Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is a regional cancer care organization that has been fighting cancer for more than 50 years. The cancer care organization provides care at nine centers in Baton Rouge, Covington, Hammond, Houma, Gonzales, Zachary and Natchez, Mississippi, and its service area encompasses southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi regions. Mary Bird Perkins has a strategic partnership with OneOncology and the largest radiation and medical oncology groups from across the area including exclusive partnerships with Southeastern Louisiana Radiation Oncology Group, which provides radiation therapy throughout Mary Bird Perkins' service areas, Northshore Oncology Associates, serving St. Tammany and Washington Parishes, specifically the communities of Covington and Slidell and Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates, which services the Greater Baton Rouge area. For more information, please visit www.marybird.org .

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to stay independent, improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 615 cancer care providers care for 280,000 patients at 181 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn .

