Johnson Fitness and Wellness Acquires Gym Source Retail Stores

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fitness and Wellness, the world's largest specialty fitness retailer and the retail division of Johnson Health Tech, announced today that it is acquiring all Gym Source retail locations across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Virginia and Connecticut. The Gym Source stores will be folded under the Johnson Fitness and Wellness brand.

Johnson Fitness and Wellness is the world’s largest specialty fitness retailer with more than 465 stores worldwide and counting. Each retail outlet offers the strongest assortment of fitness products and brands, including Matrix, Vision and Horizon. The stores are staffed by experienced fitness consultants who help customers find the perfect product to achieve their fitness goals. (PRNewsfoto/Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc.)

Gym Source will continue to operate as a national commercial fitness dealer serving customers across a variety of industries, including hospitality, multi-family housing, corporate fitness, private clubs, medical and wellness and more.

"We're thrilled to welcome the Gym Source retail team to the Johnson retail family," said Bob Zande, President of Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc. "Gym Source has created an exceptional team and network of specialty fitness stores. We are very pleased to add these locations in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic as it accelerates our growth and increases our level of customer service in the region."

The acquisition of Gym Source locations increases the number of Johnson Fitness and Wellness retail stores to 100 in the U.S. and 365 stores globally. Each store offers a wide assortment of premium fitness equipment, including Johnson Health Tech's proprietary brands Matrix, Vision and Horizon, along with award-winning customer support.

"Gym Source has served customers in both the retail and commercial market segments for more than 75 years. With the sale of our retail stores, we are now able to focus on what has always been the largest division of the company, commercial fitness sales and service. Johnson Fitness and Wellness is both a retail market and industry leader and will be an excellent new owner for our stores," said President Deborah McKeever.

Johnson Fitness and Wellness is acquiring all Gym Source stores. They are located in: Southampton, N.Y., Newton, Mass., Paramus, N.J., Short Hills, N.J., Princeton, N.J., Danbury, Conn., Greenwich, Conn., Villanova, Pa., and Falls Church, Va.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The acquired Gym Source retail locations will be rebranded to Johnson Fitness and Wellness. Gym Source will continue to own and operate a commercial sales force serving customers throughout the U.S.

About Gym Source

Gym Source USA LLC is a privately-owned, commercial fitness equipment sales and service provider and is headquartered in Teterboro, N.J. The company, which has been operating for more than 75 years, prides itself on being a single source solution for its commercial customers.

About Johnson Fitness and Wellness

Johnson Fitness and Wellness (JFW) is the retail division of Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc. JFW is the world's largest specialty fitness retailer with more than 465 stores worldwide and counting. Each JFW retail outlet offers the strongest assortment of fitness products and brands, including Matrix, Vision and Horizon. The stores are staffed by experienced fitness consultants who help customers find the perfect product to achieve their fitness goals. Customers have access to a wide assortment of personal fitness and wellness equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, home gyms and accessories. To learn more, visit johnsonfitness.com.

About Johnson Health Tech

Johnson Health Tech, Inc. (JHT), Taiwan, is among the world's largest and fastest-growing fitness equipment manufacturers and is home to some of the most respected brands in the fitness industry, including Matrix, Vision and Horizon. The company manufactures a wide assortment of fitness equipment for both commercial and residential use, including treadmills, elliptical trainers, exercise bikes and strength training equipment. JHT's global management headquarters is based in Taichung, Taiwan, with global product development, marketing and engineering based in Cottage Grove, Wis.

