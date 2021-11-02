Fresh Cravings® Expands Retail Footprint, Launches Hummus in Walmart

The brand's hummus line of Classic, Roasted Red Pepper, and Roasted Garlic along with refrigerated Pico de Gallo Salsa are now more widely available to customers

PHOENIX, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Cravings' innovative new hummus dips in Classic, Roasted Red Pepper, and Roasted Garlic are now available in the Deli section at select Walmart stores, as the family-owned food brand expands its product offering across the country. At Kroger and Kroger banners nationwide, Roasted Garlic Hummus joins the initial two flavors launched there earlier this year, Classic and Roasted Red Pepper. Moreover, the brand's chilled Pico de Gallo Salsa was added to its overall salsa offering in Kroger's Produce department. Since its launch, the brand's hummus has captivated snackers everywhere, propelling it to be the fastest growing hummus brand in the U.S.

As the only hummus on the market made with Chilean extra virgin olive oil, Fresh Cravings has perfected the recipe for an ideal creamy texture and savory taste. The 10 oz. tubs are made with 100% recyclable packaging and a sleek windowed lid to show off mix-ins like roasted garlic and roasted red bell pepper. Boasting a short list of high-quality ingredients including chickpeas and tahini, these dips are packed with crave-worthy flavor. Fresh Cravings 14 oz. Pico De Gallo Salsa blends fresh-cut Roma tomatoes, crisp vegetables, and flavorful spices into a unique dip that offers both the sauciness of salsa and the larger veggie pieces used in traditional Pico de Gallo.

"We are obsessed with extraordinary recipes that overwhelm the taste buds, and this is why we're so excited to offer our line of Fresh Cravings Hummus to even more consumers," said Jay Whitney, Chief Marketing Officer of FoodStory Brands. "Beyond the exceptional product architecture, we are especially proud that our hummus is packaged in industry-leading 100% recyclable packaging."

Walmart customers can now find Fresh Cravings Hummus in Classic, Roasted Red Pepper, and Roasted Garlic in the Deli section. Pico de Gallo Salsa and Roasted Garlic Hummus join Fresh Cravings' line of refrigerated salsas in the Produce section of more than 2,000 Kroger and Kroger banners. Nationwide, Fresh Cravings' products are available in nearly 10,000 stores, including Publix, select regions of Safeway, and more.

About Fresh Cravings®

At Fresh Cravings, we believe our extraordinary product recipes should contain wholesome ingredients with bold flavors worth celebrating. That's why we created an authentic, vibrant refrigerated salsa as an alternative to the soft, cooked blends of jarred salsa. Our refrigerated salsa is made with vine-ripened tomatoes, crisp vegetables, zesty peppers and spices. Available in conventional and organic, Fresh Cravings Restaurant Style, Chunky, and Pico de Gallo Salsas pack incredible flavor and are sold at a price competitive with, or lower than other national brands. Now the fastest growing brand of hummus, Fresh Cravings Hummus was developed with high-quality ingredients like Chilean extra virgin olive oil, tahini, and chickpeas. Fresh Cravings is part of FoodStory Brands, a family-owned Arizona-based company, which searches the world to bring thoughtfully curated and affordably priced food and beverage products to American kitchens. For more information on Fresh Cravings, visit www.freshcravings.com or @FreshCravingsSalsa on Facebook and Instagram.

