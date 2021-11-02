Claria Partners Makes Key Strategic Organization Announcement Amid Record Breaking Q3

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Claria Partners, a leader in development and coaching solutions, announced yesterday that Melissa Halstead will assume the role of Vice President of Learning and Development. In this role, Melissa will join the Claria Partners leadership team and work on strategic initiatives to support the continued growth of the company. Melissa has over 20 years of learning and development experience and has played a critical role in designing and delivering best-in-class learning experiences to the Claria Partners clients over the last three years.

Claria Partners

"Increasing Melissa's role and impact is a huge step for the growth of the company", says Claria founder and CEO, Christy Kahana. "Melissa brings a depth of knowledge and experience to propel our business forward and to continue to create strong relationships with the clients we serve. We are very lucky to have Melissa as part of our team and taking on this new role".

"Three years ago, when I began talking to Christy about joining her organization my goal was to do great work with a wonderful colleague and learn as much as possible", says Melissa Halstead. "It has been amazing watching this organization grow and thrive, even in the middle of the pandemic. As a part of the leadership team my focus will turn to crafting a strategy that supports both Claria Partners and our clients through this next pivot to the "new normal" and beyond."

Additionally, Claria Partners is excited to announce the addition of two new members to the growing team. Katie Wynn, a seasoned facilitator with over 15 years of facilitation experience, will join an already talented facilitation team and provide our clients with another resource to count on. We are also enthusiastic about the addition of Judy Waters to our team. Judy has been a member of our production team and will continue to ensure our clients receive the ultimate customer experience.

About Claria Partners:

Claria Partners provides development and coaching solutions that cut through the fog of work as usual. Working in close collaboration with organizations, they custom-hone an approach to fit the needs with a goal of illuminating employees' strengths, reframing their challenges and catalyzing momentum to move their careers forward. Their learning and development programs and consulting propel employees toward breakthrough insights about the way they communicate, how they work, and what makes them tick.

