3D Corporate Solutions Announces the Acquisition of LinkOne Marine Solutions

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D Corporate Solutions, an Olympus Partners portfolio company, and a leading manufacturer of specialty proteins and fats used in premium pet food, has acquired Missouri-based marine protein manufacturer LinkOne Marine Solutions ("LinkOne Marine"). LinkOne Marine is a leading manufacturer of dried, fresh, and frozen marine proteins including salmon, sardine, and herring (among others) serving premium pet food brands in North America. The combined company will be able to better serve its customers with a complete offering of premium protein ingredients.

"We are excited about the value-added products they offer the market and believe there are significant growth opportunities available for the combined business," said Scott Clawson, CEO of 3D. "The acquisition is highly complementary to the products and capabilities we currently offer, and we look forward to growing and working alongside the LinkOne Marine team."

"We believe 3D is the ideal home for the LinkOne Marine business and that the combined business will greatly improve how we serve our customers," said Ed Mareth, co-founder of LinkOne. "We are excited to build on our long-term success as a part of 3D," said Kevin Keeling, the other co-founder of LinkOne.

LinkOne Marine partners with established fisheries in North America, South America, and Europe to source and manufacture specialty marine proteins for the premium pet food industry. They provide unrivaled supply chain and sourcing capabilities combined with expertise in formulation.

3D is a leading manufacturer of specialty proteins and fats to the premium pet food sector. The Company operates a network of six facilities in the U.S. that provide processed proteins and palatants to premium pet food brands and co-manufacturers. The Company is owned by management, its founders, and Olympus Partners.

ABOUT OLYMPUS PARTNERS

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for companies needing capital for expansion. Olympus manages funds in excess of $8.5 billion on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

