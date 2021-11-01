The Urology Care Foundation Urges You to Take Control of Your Bladder Health

BALTIMORE, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- November is Bladder Health Awareness Month and while many of us are not always thinking about our bladder health, this month serves as a reminder to get the facts about bladder health conditions and to take an active role in caring for our bladder health.

Each year, millions of men and women struggle with the symptoms related to bladder health conditions or disease.

More than 33 million Americans have overactive bladder – about 1 in 10.

One in two women over the age of 65 are impacted by stress urinary incontinence.

Bladder cancer is the sixth most common cancer in the United States .

An estimated 1 to 4 million men and 3 to 8 million women have symptoms of Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome.

Nocturia affects 1 in 3 adults over the age of 30.

"Raising bladder health awareness and encouraging men and women to talk about their bladder health symptoms is a critical first step in eliminating the stigma associated with bladder-related conditions and disease," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, President of the Urology Care Foundation. "We want people to be open to talking about their bladder health. Although talking about bladder symptoms may be embarrassing, your doctor is there to help and has probably heard similar complaints before. Many bladder conditions can be treated by simple lifestyle changes, like diet and exercise. Some symptoms may indicate significant health issues that need to be treated. It is important to discuss your symptoms, especially new ones, with your doctor."

Utilizing the following weekly themes, the Foundation will work together to connect, educate and inspire women and men across the country to get the facts, get diagnosed and take control of their Bladder Health:

November 1 – 6: Interstitial Cystitis, Neurogenic Bladder & Bladder Infection/UTI

November 7 – 13: Bladder Cancer

November 14 – 20: Incontinence, OAB & SUI

November 21 – 30: Bedwetting, Nocturia, Bladder Exstrophy & Other Bladder Conditions/Diseases

Bladder Health Month begins Monday, November 1. The Urology Care Foundation has developed a web page with resources for the public, in addition to its Twitter (hashtag #BladdersMatter),Facebook and Instagram platforms to disseminate this information for public use and dialogue.

Recognized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as the sponsor of this National Health Observance, the Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation and aims to support and improve the prevention, detection and treatment of urologic diseases through research and education.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Partnering with physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, families and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

