Schaeffler Automotive Aftermarket Showcases New Products and Award-Winning Solutions at AAPEX 2021

VALLEY CITY, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Aftermarket division of global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler will launch a full line of automotive engine timing kits as well as replacement torque converters at the 2021 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX), which takes place November 2-4 at the Sands Expo & Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Along with a full selection of wheel bearings and seals for import and domestic vehicles, visitors to booth A2232 (located at AAPEX 2021 in the Sands Expo Level 2 – Automotive Aftermarket Central) will also be able to experience Schaeffler's 2021 PACE Award-winning P2 Hybrid Module for rear-wheel-drive transmissions.

INA Timing Chain KITs: Available for over 95% of U.S, Asian & European vehicles

Schaeffler has significantly expanded its lineup of automotive engine timing kits and components for customers in the U.S. and Canada. As a result of this initiative, Schaeffler's engine timing product portfolio now covers more than 95% of all U.S., Asian and European vehicles currently on the road in Canada and the United States – one of the most complete coverages of any supplier in the Automotive Aftermarket. "As the only original equipment supplier of automotive engine timing kits and components to offer a full coverage program to the aftermarket in the U.S. and Canada, our customers know that when you want OE quality, you want Schaeffler," said Mike Cargill, Category Manager – Product Management Automotive Aftermarket Americas North at Schaeffler.

Available in chain drive and belt drive versions, Schaeffler's INA Engine KITs for automotive timing drive systems contain all the components needed for a complete, quick and easy repair: chains/belts, tensioners, gears and gearsets, guide rails, fasteners and VCT components. All Schaeffler INA Timing Chain KITs also include the company's proprietary "Chain Protect" chain additive, developed with renowned global oil and lubricant specialist Liqui Moly.

LuK TorCon: The NEW repair solution for torque converters

Engineered by the original equipment designer and manufacturer of over 30 million torque converters, Schaeffler presents its latest game changer for the automotive aftermarket: LuK TorCon – the first and only new (not rebuilt) replacement torque converters. Designed and manufactured by Schaeffler to the industry's most exacting specifications, TorCon aftermarket torque converters feature:

100% new parts

Industry-leading LuK friction material

Premium INA thrust bearings (no plastic parts)

Fully furnace-brazed turbine and impeller

Peace of mind: 100% pressure tested, lockup tested, and precision balanced

Schaeffler wheel bearings and seals

AAPEX attendees will be able to experience Schaeffler's expansive selection of replacement wheel bearings and seals for import and domestic vehicles. From tapered wheel bearings to fully integrated hub units to rugged sealing solutions, Schaeffler Automotive Aftermarket products are engineered and manufactured to meet the most exacting quality standards.

A 2021 PACE Award winner: Schaeffler's P2 Hybrid Module

Schaeffler is also featuring its P2 Hybrid Module for rear-wheel-drive transmissions at AAPEX 2021. A recent winner of the 2021 Automotive News PACE Award, Schaeffler's hybrid module is an achievement in design and packaging. The module houses an electric motor and disconnect clutch that is mounted between an engine and transmission. By integrating the electric motor with the torque converter, Schaeffler's P2 Hybrid Module is so compact that it can fit a variety of vehicle platforms.

Original equipment-quality parts for every repair need

All Schaeffler aftermarket products are subjected to rigorous, industry-leading quality tests – with each component engineered to meet applicable original equipment specifications. "Schaeffler is committed to serving every customer's automotive repair need," said Mike Cargill, "whether you fix 100 engines in your repair shop each week, or just the one in your garage at home."

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion

As a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, the Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the fields of motion and mobility for over 70 years. With innovative technologies, products and services for CO₂-efficient drives, electric mobility, Industry 4.0, digitalization and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion and mobility more efficient, intelligent and sustainable. The technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for powertrain and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of approximately EUR 12.6 billion in 2020. With around 83,900 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies. Moreover, with over 1,900 patent applications in 2020, Schaeffler is Germany's second-most innovative company according to the German Patent and Trademark Office (DPMA).

The Automotive Aftermarket division is responsible for Schaeffler's global spare parts business and delivers components and holistic repair solutions for passenger cars, light and heavy commercial vehicles and tractors. Thanks to its comprehensive understanding of transmission, engine and chassis systems, Schaeffler Automotive Aftermarket has a global reputation for technical excellence, intelligent solutions and outstanding service. With more than 1,700 employees, the Automotive Aftermarket division of Schaeffler generated sales of over 1.6 billion euros in 2020. Approximately 11,500 sales partners and over 70 sales and branch offices throughout the world ensure that Schaeffler Automotive Aftermarket is always in close proximity to its customers.

