Pilot Flying J Awards $10,000 Grand Prize of 2021 Road Warrior Contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Flying J today announced the winners of its annual Road Warrior Contest, which recognizes professional truck drivers who go the extra mile. Pilot Flying J selected Eric Curlett of Crossville, Tennessee as the $10,000 grand prize Road Warrior winner. Eduardo Andrade of Yonkers, New York, and David Rosenquist of Monon, Indiana, have been named the second and third place Road Warrior winners, respectively.

Eric Curlett, driver for Maverick Transportation and resident of Crossville, Tennessee, is the 2021 grand prize winner of Pilot Flying J's annual Road Warrior contest.

"We are honored to host our annual Road Warrior contest and give back to the professional drivers who have such a significant impact on our economy and who work so hard to serve our communities," said Shameek Konar, CEO for Pilot Flying J. "This recognition is one way we say, 'thank you' to the professional drivers we get to serve each day. Congratulations to Eric, Eduardo and David for being our top Road Warriors this year – we appreciate your dedication, commitment to safety and passion for helping others."

Each year, the Road Warrior is selected based upon story submission, including contributions to the trucking industry, safe driving history, miles driven and community involvement. This year, Pilot Flying J received thousands of nominations with incredible stories about hardworking haulers from across the country.

Grand prize winner, Curlett, is a husband, father, Marine Veteran and glass hauler at Maverick Transportation for six years. Curlett has an outstanding driving record and has been named Driver of the Month and Driver of the Year for the company. While he is always willing to go out of his way to help fellow professional drivers, he also gives back to his community, including participating in a yearly convoy that raises money for the Arkansas Special Olympics.

"After 20 years of faithful service in the Marine Corps, I knew the trucking industry had plenty of opportunities in any direction and found that open-deck trailers were the best fit for me," said Curlett. "To those that are looking to get into the industry, I recommend they research everything and don't hesitate to call companies and other drivers to get the information needed to make the decision that is right for you."

Curlett was nominated by a fellow professional driver and friend, who described him as "one of the best humans" he has ever met. To announce his grand prize win, Pilot Flying J partnered with Maverick Transportation and Curlett's family to surprise him with the news in a congratulatory video. To view this special moment and Curlett's reaction, visit pilotflyingj.com/roadwarrior.

"I'm honored that a peer and friend in this industry nominated me for this recognition," said Eric Curlett. "I didn't expect to win and it definitely took me by surprise. I look forward to taking my family to a warm weather place to spend a week together."

In addition to the $10,000 grand prize, Pilot Flying J awarded $5,000 to second place winner, Andrade, a father, grandfather, Army Veteran and Master Driver for Baylor Trucking who has logged more than 2.5 million safe miles. Third place winner, Rosenquist, received a $2,500 prize in recognition of his 40 years as a professional driver with 5 million accident-free miles.

