PhotoShelter for Brands and Slate Launch New Integration to Speed Up Social Media Creative Workflow Creative Teams Can Produce Branded Social Media Posts Easier and Faster Than Ever

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotoShelter for Brands and Slate announced a new integration that allows brands to create custom-branded social media posts effortlessly between the two software platforms.

The Slate platform streamlines content creation for social media by giving brands powerful tools to edit, design, and post for any platform using only pre-approved, on-brand creative. This new integration allows brands to connect their PhotoShelter Digital Asset Management account to the Slate platform, search for timely and relevant photo and video media assets, add custom branding, and share to social in real-time. As a result, brands using both PhotoShelter and Slate can enjoy highly productive social teams with easy and fast workflows to distribute creative content.

PhotoShelter's Digital Asset Management system is the partner of choice for over 1,300 enterprises including major sports leagues and teams, colleges and universities, travel and tourism organizations, media and entertainment brands, non-profits and consumer brands.

"Our new relationship with Slate offers customers effortless access to the creative tool they have been craving. We believe owning the social feed with highly visual creative content is a powerful way to engage with fans and followers. Slate has built incredible tools and we are excited to offer this new integration to our shared teams, brands and organizations," said PhotoShelter's CEO, Andrew Fingerman.

Slate is a leader in content creation software for brands, with customers that include top media organizations, sports teams and leagues, beauty brands, entertainment, universities, and more. Deeply embedded into the social workflows of today's leading brands, Slate customers on average use the platform to generate over seven pieces of social content per day, and in total Slate has powered over 200,000 social media posts this year.

"Now more than ever, brands need to quickly produce quality content that is authentic to each social platform, and true to their brand essence and voice. Our relationship with PhotoShelter will allow customers to access and search their media libraries, make custom edits, add creative, optimize and post to any social platform, all in seconds from anywhere. It's a game-changer, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with such an innovative group," said Slate Co-founder & COO, Eric Stark.



PhotoShelter is a pioneer in visual media cloud storage and distribution for enterprises and professionals. As a trusted and reliable creative technology partner, PhotoShelter currently maintains over 4.3 billion visual media assets, representing one of the largest collections of professionally captured content in the world. This new integration with Slate makes it easier than ever to search for PhotoShelter media within Slate, quickly add custom branding and post to social platforms.

For a demo or to learn more about the PhotoShelter for Brands integration with Slate visit us here to book a time with our team .

About PhotoShelter, Inc.

PhotoShelter is a market-leading provider of SaaS digital asset management (DAM) solutions that enable photographers and creative teams to unlock the power of a moment through tools to seamlessly organize, manage and distribute digital content. PhotoShelter's solutions are used by thousands of customers in the U.S. and worldwide, including in media, sports, education, travel & hospitality, healthcare, non-profits, and retail, among other end markets. For more information on how to improve your organization's digital asset management and creative workflows, visit photoshelter.com/brands.

About Slate

Slate is a content creation platform that allows companies to unlock their potential on social media through tools to seamlessly brand, edit, and customize their social content. Founded in 2019 by former NFL social media professionals, Slate has quickly become a market-leader in the digital content creation space and is now used across every major US sports league, universities, top media organizations, beauty, fitness brands, among others. For more information on how Slate can help you improve your social media content creation, visit slateteams.com

