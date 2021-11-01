Darling Ingredients Selected for Investor's Business Daily's 100 Best ESG Companies of 2021

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) has been selected for Investor's Business Daily's (IBD) 100 Best ESG Companies of 2021. IBD compiled this list based on strong stock price, company growth, and robust documented environmental, social and governance programs. All selected companies mix profitability with ethical and social responsibility.

IBD first screened the Dow Jones' ESG ratings, comprised of more than 6,000 companies. The top 15% were sought out of the 2,360 companies whose stock price was $10 per share or higher and investable in the United States. Companies were then screened for IBD Composite Ratings of 85 or better, reflecting broad strength in fundamental and technical areas linked to stock price performance. Finally, the list was ranked by Dow Jones' ESG Ratings.

"We see ourselves as part of the solution with our circular business model of repurposing the world's agri-food waste streams into valuable, sustainable ingredients while assisting in the decarbonization of the planet," stated Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and CEO of Darling Ingredients. "We have a responsibility for generations to come backed by a commitment to climate change that will help secure a pathway and provide us a continual platform to build on for many years into the future."

Darling's global strategy aligns the objectives of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillars with specific Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as set out by the United Nations Global Compact. The ESG Report is posted on our corporate website at https://www.darlingii.com/csr/resources/esg-report. The new ESG Report illustrates initiatives to achieve the short-term targets and demonstrates a developing mid- and long-term strategic roadmap to reach the ambitious net zero GHG emissions and sustainable water use goals by 2050 within Darling's own operations.

In pursuing these targets, the company's leadership will ensure that its actions are consistent with responsible capital allocation, commitment to its financial targets and the continued creation of shareholder value. The company believes that achieving its sustainability and business goals will enhance its long-term financial performance and returns, while enabling it to contribute to the sustainability of our planet.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is a world leading producer of organic ingredients, generating a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. Darling Ingredients named one of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders in 2021, to learn more Darling Ingredients: The greenest Company on the planet - 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders (50climateleaders.com). The Company sells its ingredients around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, which products reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

