The Beachbody Company Appoints Jean-Michel Fournier to Lead Global Partnership and International Development Efforts

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) ("Beachbody" or the "Company"), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced that Jean-Michel Fournier will assume the newly created role of President, Global Partnerships and Corporate Development, effective November 1, 2021. In this position, Fournier will play a critical new role in driving Beachbody's growth as he leads strategic initiatives to accelerate customer acquisition, in particular, scaling the Openfit platform through strategic partnerships with brands, corporate and other wellness organizations, as well as overseeing international development efforts across the Company. Fournier will report to Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Carl Daikeler.

"Jean-Michel brings extensive experience in all aspects of digital fitness, most recently as CEO of Les Mills Media, where he drove significant growth in the company's digital fitness business over the past five years," Daikeler said. "Jean-Michel's experience and perspective make him the ideal person to spearhead our efforts as we more fully unlock the power of strategic partnerships and international expansion. Through these efforts, we expect to expand our reach to new customer segments and accelerate subscription growth as we help millions of people around the world live healthy and fulfilling lives through our effective and affordable fitness and nutrition solutions."

Fournier joins The Beachbody Company from Les Mills Media, where as CEO, he led the impressive digital transformation of the business and oversaw all aspects of direct-to-consumer acquisition, retention, product, and technology, in addition to driving global partnerships and international expansion initiatives. Prior to Les Mills, Fournier was the co-founder of mobile platform BitGym, which specializes in computer vision using 2D cameras, and held several senior roles, including at UnitedHealth Group, Hewlett Packard, and GE.

"Beachbody's integrated fitness and nutrition offering, broad customer base and expansive library of IP provide an incredible foundation to expand the Company's reach and drive meaningful growth," said Fournier. "I look forward to enhancing the Company's value proposition through strategic partnerships and other opportunities to bring Beachbody's unmatched offering to millions more customers."

About The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, The Beachbody Company is a worldwide leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company, with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company to the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD), the live digital streaming platform Openfit, and MYXfitness, the Company's connected indoor bike. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

