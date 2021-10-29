The 14th PhotoChina Original International Photographic Exhibition Has Successfully Launched in Guizhou Zhenyuan

ZHENYUAN, China, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 29th, 2021, Colorful Guizhou: The 14th PhotoChina Original International Photographic Exhibition (as PhotoChina Exhibition)'s opening ceremony has successfully launched in Guizhou's ancient town, Zhenyuan.

The 14th PhotoChina Original International Photographic Exhibition

Colorful Guizhou: The 14th PhotoChina Original International Photographic Exhibition is co-hosted by the Publicity Department of Guizhou Provincial CPC Committee, China News Service, and Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism; organized by Zhenyuan County CPC Committee, Zhenyuan County People's Government, and Organizing Committee Office of PhotoChina Exhibition.

"Centurial Glory, Natural Guizhou" is the theme of the 14th PhotoChina Exhibition. The exhibition contains over 2000 photos and 200 videos with the aim of indicating the great changes of Chinese people's daily lives and the new image of Guizhou's society. The exhibition, moreover, conducts an academic seminar for the young generation, recreates the process of producing Intangible Cultural Heritage, builds original healthy food markets, and gives a photographic mural show of "Time Flies in Zhenyuan."

For the purpose of enhancing Guizhou's popularity to the young generation, PhotoChina Exhibition brings out an original talk show - "Chinese and Overseas Teenage Narrators - Tell The Story of China (Guizhou Part) in Chinese" with the help of the Center for Language Education & Cooperation attached to the Ministry of Education of China. In over 60 photographic works and 30 short videos, teenagers from worldwide utilize their creativity to produce unique contents and tell their own stories about Guizhou.

Since 2008, PhotoChina Exhibition is the only international photo exhibition that focuses on protecting Intangible Cultural Heritage in the world. In the last 14 years, PhotoChina Exhibition had held more than 500 exhibitions, collected over 100,000 works from photographers and photography organizations worldwide, and also arranged more than 160 trips of shooting inspiration and communication activities.

