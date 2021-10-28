Music star launches "The Forever Ticket" NFT to commemorate her new album, launched by Miami Art House

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piano virtuoso and social media millionaire Lola Astanova is doing something unusual to commemorate her new album. The music star has announced the launch of her first digital artwork NFT with a unique feature – The Forever Ticket. Named after the album "Love in the Time of Covid", the original art piece created by artist Cem Altibas will also grant its collector lifetime access to any public performances by Lola Astanova anywhere in the world. Listed for an auction on OpenSea digital marketplace, "Love in the Time of Covid" marks Astanova's first crypto-art release.

"For me, this art piece and the album capture the essence of this moment in time," says Astanova, "It is the first time in my life when I felt, on a visceral level, the power of art to touch and connect lives, so I wanted to do something lasting and memorable to express this emotion."

The new album was produced by 11-time GRAMMY® & Latin GRAMMY® winner Julio Reyes Copello, whose previous credits included albums by Jennifer López, Ricky Martin, Thalia, and Marc Anthony. "Love in the Time of Covid" features classical compositions, as well as three new pieces by Lola Astanova, Julio Reyes Copello and a Latin GRAMMY®-nominated composer Jorge Mejia. The album also boasts the recording and mixing techniques that are historically used in jazz and intended to create a more intimate listening experience.

The album was released on all major music platforms worldwide on September 29, 2021. The NFT auction will continue on OpenSea platform until December 1, 2021.

Lola Astanova NFT auction on OpenSea: https://opensea.io/assets/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/91343493626005729756915714759117648641100503627724948490803732736971684970497

https://lolaastanova.com

https://onerpm.link/loveinthetimeofcovid

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IQ0gSfidxM

Miami Art House

Juan Sebastian Naranjo

+1.917.853.5532

js@miamiart.house

Astanovella LLC

Misha Levintas

misha@lolaastanova.com

