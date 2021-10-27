TrueCar Forecasts a Continued Decline in Industry Sales for October 2021 Amid Vehicle Shortages

Inventory levels appear to be stabilizing with days supply increasing for the first time this year

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, forecasts total new vehicle sales will reach 1,054,312 units in October 2021, down 20% from a year ago and down 3% vs. September 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 13 million, down 20% from October 2020. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 945,027 units, down 20% from a year ago and down 3% from September 2021.

New Car Days Supply (Inventory)

"After eight months of consistent declines we are finally starting to see signs of a slight improvement in new vehicle inventory," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "Overall inventory remains tight and with demand holding strong we are set to see another month of record new vehicle transaction prices."

"While overall average incentive spend is expected to continue to decline, the decline is not uniform across vehicle segments," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "Full-size pickup trucks are actually seeing a notable increase in finance offers which has helped drive that segment to almost 25% of new vehicle sales, a dramatic increase from 15% back in May."

Additional Insights (forecast by TrueCar):

Total sales for October 2021 are expected to be down 20% from a year ago and down 3% from September 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Fleet sales for October 2021 are expected to be down 14% from a year ago and down 5% from September 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Incentive spend is down 39% from last year.

Average transaction price is projected to be up 8% from a year ago and up 1% from September 2021 .

Total SAAR is expected to be down 20% from a year ago at 13 million units.

Used vehicle sales for October 2021 are expected to reach 3.5 million, up 5% from a year ago and down 2% from September 2021 .

The average interest rate on new vehicles is 4.3% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 7.3%.

The average loan term on a new vehicle for October 2021 is 70 months and likewise the average loan term on a used vehicle is also 70 months.

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer Oct 2021 Forecast Oct 2020 Actual Sep 2021 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change (Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 27,666 31,040 26,031 -10.9% -7.6% 6.3% -1.6% Daimler 19,676 29,082 18,419 -32.3% -29.8% 6.8% -1.1% Ford 165,523 181,820 155,384 -9.0% -5.6% 6.5% -1.4% GM 144,921 259,493 111,046 -44.2% -42.1% 30.5% 20.8% Honda 97,565 126,987 95,716 -23.2% -20.3% 1.9% -5.6% Hyundai 69,669 58,449 58,667 19.2% 23.6% 18.8% 10.0% Kia 52,514 56,094 52,906 -6.4% -2.9% -0.7% -8.1% Nissan 54,511 71,679 51,182 -24.0% -21.1% 6.5% -1.4% Stellantis 131,570 159,147 130,926 -17.3% -14.3% 0.5% -7.0% Subaru 35,236 61,411 42,054 -42.6% -40.5% -16.2% -22.4% Tesla 28,394 19,600 26,291 44.9% 50.2% 8.0% 0.0% Toyota 136,547 203,936 151,378 -33.0% -30.6% -9.8% -16.5% Volkswagen Group 45,627 51,607 38,821 -11.6% -8.3% 17.5% 8.8% Industry 1,054,312 1,361,858 1,006,931 -22.6% -19.7% 4.7% -3.1%

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer Oct 2021 Forecast Oct 2020 Actual Sep 2021 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change (Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 27,101 30,527 25,563 -11.2% -7.9% 6.0% -1.8% Daimler 18,630 28,152 18,042 -33.8% -31.4% 3.3% -4.4% Ford 130,808 145,598 126,366 -10.2% -6.8% 3.5% -4.2% GM 131,311 221,495 96,906 -40.7% -38.5% 35.5% 25.5% Honda 96,538 126,385 95,314 -23.6% -20.8% 1.3% -6.2% Hyundai 65,719 50,603 54,276 29.9% 34.7% 21.1% 12.1% Kia 47,284 51,078 50,938 -7.4% -4.0% -7.2% -14.0% Nissan 49,584 67,585 42,214 -26.6% -23.9% 17.5% 8.8% Stellantis 109,296 134,124 110,891 -18.5% -15.5% -1.4% -8.7% Subaru 35,031 60,582 40,486 -42.2% -40.0% -13.5% -19.9% Tesla 28,229 19,600 26,282 44.0% 49.4% 7.4% -0.5% Toyota 122,548 194,363 134,082 -36.9% -34.6% -8.6% -15.4% Volkswagen Group 44,838 51,182 38,284 -12.4% -9.1% 17.1% 8.4% Industry 945,027 1,229,613 900,655 -23.1% -20.3% 4.9% -2.8%

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer Oct 2021 Forecast Oct 2020 Actual Sep 2021 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change (Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 565 513 468 10.2% 14.3% 20.7% 11.8% Daimler 1,046 930 377 12.5% 16.7% 177.6% 157.1% Ford 34,715 36,222 29,018 -4.2% -0.6% 19.6% 10.8% GM 13,610 37,998 14,140 -64.2% -62.9% -3.7% -10.9% Honda 1,028 602 402 70.7% 77.0% 155.7% 136.7% Hyundai 3,950 7,846 4,391 -49.7% -47.8% -10.0% -16.7% Kia 5,230 5,016 1,968 4.3% 8.1% 165.7% 146.0% Nissan 4,927 4,094 8,968 20.3% 24.8% -45.1% -49.1% Stellantis 22,274 25,023 20,035 -11.0% -7.7% 11.2% 2.9% Subaru 205 829 1,568 -75.3% -74.4% -86.9% -87.9% Tesla 165 - 9



1740.8% 1604.4% Toyota 13,999 9,573 17,296 46.2% 51.7% -19.1% -25.1% Volkswagen Group 789 425 537 85.5% 92.3% 46.9% 36.0% Industry 109,285 132,245 106,276 -17.4% -14.3% 2.8% -4.8%

Fleet Penetration Manufacturer Oct 2021 Forecast Oct 2020 Actual Sep 2021 Actual YoY % Change MoM % Change BMW 2.0% 1.7% 1.8% 23.6% 13.6% Daimler 5.3% 3.2% 2.0% 66.3% 159.9% Ford 21.0% 19.9% 18.7% 5.3% 12.3% GM 9.4% 14.6% 12.7% -35.9% -26.2% Honda 1.1% 0.5% 0.4% 122.2% 150.8% Hyundai 5.7% 13.4% 7.5% -57.8% -24.2% Kia 10.0% 8.9% 3.7% 11.4% 167.7% Nissan 9.0% 5.7% 17.5% 58.3% -48.4% Stellantis 16.9% 15.7% 15.3% 7.7% 10.6% Subaru 0.6% 1.3% 3.7% -56.9% -84.4% Tesla 0.6% 0.0% 0.0%

1604.4% Toyota 10.3% 4.7% 11.4% 118.4% -10.3% Volkswagen Group 1.7% 0.8% 1.4% 109.8% 25.0% Industry 10.4% 9.7% 10.6% 6.7% -1.8%

Total Market Share Manufacturer Oct 2021 Forecast Oct 2020 Actual Sep 2021 Actual BMW 2.6% 2.3% 2.6% Daimler 1.9% 2.1% 1.8% Ford 15.7% 13.4% 15.4% GM 13.7% 19.1% 11.0% Honda 9.3% 9.3% 9.5% Hyundai 6.6% 4.3% 5.8% Kia 5.0% 4.1% 5.3% Nissan 5.2% 5.3% 5.1% Stellantis 12.5% 11.7% 13.0% Subaru 3.3% 4.5% 4.2% Tesla 2.7% 1.4% 2.6% Toyota 13.0% 15.0% 15.0% Volkswagen Group 4.3% 3.8% 3.9%

95.7% 96.2% 95.2%

Retail Market Share Manufacturer Oct 2021 Forecast Oct 2020 Actual Sep 2021 Actual BMW 2.9% 2.5% 2.8% Daimler 2.0% 2.3% 2.0% Ford 13.8% 11.8% 14.0% GM 13.9% 18.0% 10.8% Honda 10.2% 10.3% 10.6% Hyundai 7.0% 4.1% 6.0% Kia 5.0% 4.2% 5.7% Nissan 5.2% 5.5% 4.7% Stellantis 11.6% 10.9% 12.3% Subaru 3.7% 4.9% 4.5% Tesla 3.0% 1.6% 2.9% Toyota 13.0% 15.8% 14.9% Volkswagen Group 4.7% 4.2% 4.3%

96.0% 96.1% 95.4%

ATP



Manufacturer Oct 2021 Forecast Oct 2020 Actual Sep 2021 Actual YOY MOM BMW $60,330 $61,519 $61,267 -1.9% -1.5% Daimler $62,653 $57,690 $64,719 8.6% -3.2% Ford $46,623 $43,493 $47,323 7.2% -1.5% GM $49,786 $42,891 $48,370 16.1% 2.9% Honda $31,730 $30,144 $31,782 5.3% -0.2% Hyundai $33,663 $29,822 $33,543 12.9% 0.4% Kia $28,700 $27,608 $28,411 4.0% 1.0% Nissan $32,615 $28,388 $31,910 14.9% 2.2% Stellantis $48,791 $42,638 $47,679 14.4% 2.3% Subaru $30,263 $30,281 $29,951 -0.1% 1.0% Toyota $38,588 $35,476 $37,189 8.8% 3.8% Volkswagen Group $39,475 $38,948 $38,537 1.4% 2.4% Industry $40,121 $37,117 $39,724 8.1% 1.0%

$3,004

$397





Incentives



Manufacturer Oct 2021 Forecast Oct 2020 Actual Sep 2021 Actual YOY MOM BMW $3,360 $4,916 $3,601 -31.7% -6.7% Daimler $2,981 $4,563 $3,177 -34.7% -6.2% Ford $2,481 $4,375 $2,622 -43.3% -5.4% GM $2,441 $4,943 $2,650 -50.6% -7.9% Honda $1,982 $2,298 $2,007 -13.8% -1.3% Hyundai $1,180 $2,323 $1,381 -49.2% -14.5% Kia $1,775 $2,891 $2,047 -38.6% -13.3% Nissan $2,332 $4,661 $2,397 -50.0% -2.7% Stellantis $3,108 $4,480 $3,186 -30.6% -2.4% Subaru $1,218 $1,525 $1,199 -20.2% 1.5% Toyota $2,045 $2,462 $1,794 -16.9% 14.0% Volkswagen Group $2,525 $3,839 $2,547 -34.2% -0.8% Industry $2,277 $3,708 $2,348 -38.6% -3.0%

-$1,431

-$71





Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer Oct 2021 Forecast Oct 2020 Actual Sep 2021 Actual YOY MOM BMW 5.6% 8.0% 5.9% -30.3% -5.2% Daimler 4.8% 7.9% 4.9% -39.8% -3.1% Ford 5.3% 10.1% 5.5% -47.1% -4.0% GM 4.9% 11.5% 5.5% -57.5% -10.5% Honda 6.2% 7.6% 6.3% -18.1% -1.1% Hyundai 3.5% 7.8% 4.1% -55.0% -14.8% Kia 6.2% 10.5% 7.2% -40.9% -14.2% Nissan 7.1% 16.4% 7.5% -56.5% -4.8% Stellantis 6.4% 10.5% 6.7% -39.4% -4.7% Subaru 4.0% 5.0% 4.0% -20.1% 0.5% Toyota 5.3% 6.9% 4.8% -23.6% 9.9% Volkswagen Group 6.4% 9.9% 6.6% -35.1% -3.2% Industry 5.7% 10.0% 5.9% -43.2% -4.0%

Revenue



Manufacturer Oct 2021 Forecast Oct 2020 Actual Sep 2021 Actual YOY MOM Industry $42,300,229,951 $50,548,186,301 $39,999,490,009 -16.3% 5.8%

