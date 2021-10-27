JinkoSolar Helps Refugees Transition to Life in America

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it worked with Catholic Charities Jacksonville ("CCBJAX") to provide refugees living in Jacksonville access to devices and internet in order to facilitate their English classes and better acclimate to life in America. On October 21, JinkoSolar executives, city councilmen, congressional staff, CCBJAX representatives, and refugees who both work at JinkoSolar and are ESOL program students took part in a gifting ceremony at the JinkoSolar factory in Jacksonville to celebrate this donation.

JinkoSolar donated 70 brand new laptops to CCBJAX to help refugees enrolled in its ESOL program, a class which helps refugee students improve their English skills. The laptop donation fills a major gap for new and existing students who lack the financial resources to purchase their own devices. It allows students to take classes remotely, which is important during the pandemic and also saves them time and money from not traveling to CCBJAX. CCBJAX will loan the laptops to students for as long as they are enrolled in the program, meaning multiple classes of refugees can benefit from use of the devices. JinkoSolar also provided 1 year of free high speed internet access to 30 families who could not afford it.

"We recently learned that we employ people which CCBJAX has helped, and we are so impressed with their desire to work hard and become valued members of the Jacksonville community," said Mike Favo, General Manager of Jinko Solar (U.S.) Industries Inc. "The ESOL program plays a significant role in their personal success; we are humbled that our contribution is a tool in their journey."

"The refugees we serve were forced to flee their home countries with just a few personal belongings – most of which were family photos and other irreplicable mementos," said Lori Weber, Regional Director of Catholic Charities Jacksonville. "We can't thank JinkoSolar enough for the laptops and internet access as it is a true investment in the success of these hardworking refugees as they build new lives here in Northeast Florida."

"The gaping digital divide impedes refugee efforts to assimilate to life in America. That is why it is imperative that those who are immigrating to Jacksonville have access to the resources necessary to adapt to our virtual way of living and become dedicated members of our community. As we increasingly depend on digital communication to work and learn, these donated tools may lessen their challenges moving forward. Thank you to JinkoSolar for aiding in this transition and allowing refugees the same opportunity we want for all Americans – the chance to build a better life," said Congressman Al Lawson (D-FL).

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 27 GW for mono wafers, 12 GW for solar cells, and 31 GW for solar modules, as of June 30, 2021.

JinkoSolar has 9 production facilities globally, 22 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Hong Kong and Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of June 30, 2021.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

About Catholic Charities Bureau Jacksonville

Catholic Charities Jacksonville is an accredited nonprofit organization of the Diocese of St. Augustine that helps the community's most vulnerable by meeting basic human needs, restoring dignity and assisting toward self-sufficiency. With dedicated efforts in Emergency Assistance, Workforce Development, Immigration Legal Services, Refugee Resettlement, and Camp I Am Special, we have put our faith into action to transform lives for more than 75 years.

For more information, visit CCBJax.org.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Stella Wang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806

Email: pr@jinkosolar.com

View original content:

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.