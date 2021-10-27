Flor de Caña crowns Manachain Monaghan from the UK as Global Champion of its Sustainable Cocktail Challenge 30 bartenders participated in the competition that promoted the creative use of sustainable ingredients in cocktails

MANAGUA, Nicaragua, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the much anticipated virtual finale of Flor de Caña's Sustainable Cocktail Challenge, Manachain Monaghan from the UK was crowned as the first global champion after competing against more than 30 top bartenders from around the world to create the most spectacular sustainable cocktail.

Monaghan, owner of Below Stairs Bar, took the competition's top honor with his original sustainable cocktail creation "Steamship", a zero water waste cocktail prepared with home-made cacao and lime bitters, coffee liqueur made from re-used Nicaraguan coffee beans and Fair Trade certified sugar, drops of saline solution and Flor de Caña 12 Rum, served over a block of ice on a coaster made from dehydrated pear. "I wanted to create a beautiful cocktail that captured the essence of Nicaragua and proved that sustainability can be embraced behind the bar to improve the flavour and experience of our cocktails," said Monaghan.

As the first Global Champion of Flor de Caña's Sustainable Cocktail Challenge, Monaghan was awarded the title of "Flor de Caña World's Most Sustainable Bartender" and received US$10,000. In addition, his original cocktail will be promoted globally by the brand. Carlos Sierra from Colombia and Joe Ngui Wee Kwong from Malaysia earned the second and third spots in the competition, winning a prize of US$5,000 and US$2,500, respectively.

The competition was judged by renowned industry personalities such as Salvatore Calabrese, "The Maestro" from The Donovan Bar in London; Julio Cabrera from Café La Trova in Miami; and Hannah Sharman-Cox and Siobhan Payne, co-owners and organizers of London Cocktail Week. Each cocktail was evaluated based on four criteria: sustainability component, flavor and appearance, creativity and its backstory and inspiration.

"Monaghan fulfilled every expectation of the competition, his cocktail was absolutely amazing, he blew my mind. It's incredible the amount of time and effort he dedicated to make sure that his cocktail was truly and totally sustainable," said Calabrese.

The competition challenged top bartenders from around the world to use sustainable ingredients to create amazing and delicious cocktails, made with sustainably produced Flor de Caña rum, a Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified brand. Given the success of the first edition, this original competition will return in 2022 as part of the brand's sustainability program "Together for a Greener Future".

