Extra Space Storage Inc. Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) (the "Company"), a leading owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and a member of the S&P 500, announced operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2021:

Achieved net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.40 per diluted share, representing a 59.1% increase compared to the same period in 2020.

Achieved funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders ("FFO") of $1.85 per diluted share. FFO, excluding adjustments for non-cash interest ("Core FFO"), was also $1.85 per diluted share, representing a 41.2% increase compared to the same period in 2020.

Increased same-store revenue by 18.4% and same-store net operating income ("NOI") by 27.8% compared to the same period in 2020.

Reported same-store occupancy of 96.7% as of September 30, 2021 , compared to 95.8% as of September 30, 2020 .

Acquired 10 operating stores and four stores at completion of construction (a "Certificate of Occupancy store" or "C of O store") for a total cost of approximately $198.0 million .

In conjunction with joint venture partners, acquired 10 operating stores for a total cost of approximately $133.6 million , of which the Company invested $13.4 million .

Closed $75.5 million in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans, and sold $30.1 million in mortgage bridge loans.

Completed a public bond offering issuing $600.0 million of 2.35% senior unsecured notes due 2032.

Added 96 stores (gross) to the Company's third-party management platform. As of September 30, 2021 , the Company managed 827 stores for third parties and 261 stores in joint ventures, for a total of 1,088 managed stores.

Paid a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, a 25% increase over the second quarter 2021 dividend.

Highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2021

Achieved net income attributable to common stockholders of $4.19 per diluted share, representing a 67.6% increase compared to the same period in 2020.

Achieved FFO of $5.00 per diluted share. Core FFO was also $5.00 per diluted share, representing a 32.3% increase compared to the same period in 2020.

Increased same-store revenue by 12.2% and same-store NOI by 18.1% compared to the same period in 2020.

Acquired 32 operating stores and six C of O stores for a total cost of approximately $530.4 million .

In conjunction with joint venture partners, acquired 15 operating stores for a total cost of approximately $202.2 million , of which the Company invested $20.2 million .

Sold 16 wholly-owned stores into a new joint venture for a total sales price of $168.9 million , resulting in a gain on real estate transactions of $64.8 million . The Company retained a 55% interest in the joint venture.

Closed $145.6 million in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans, and sold $117.9 million in mortgage bridge loans.

Sold 1,600,000 shares of common stock through an overnight offering and an additional 585,685 shares of common stock using the Company's "at the market" ("ATM") program resulting in total net proceeds of approximately $273.7 million .

Added 196 stores (gross) to the Company's third-party management platform.

Joe Margolis, CEO of Extra Space Storage Inc., commented: "Same-store revenue and NOI accelerated in the third quarter to 18.4% and 27.8%, respectively, due to record setting occupancy and exceptionally strong rental rates. We also continue to experience strong external growth, and during the quarter surpassed 2,000 Extra Space Storage branded locations. Our excellent property performance, coupled with our disciplined investment strategy, led to FFO growth of 41.2% in the quarter."

FFO Per Share:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's FFO and Core FFO for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. The table also provides a reconciliation to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per diluted share for each period presented (amounts shown in thousands, except share and per share data):



For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020





(per share)1





(per share)1





(per share)1





(per share)1 Net income attributable to

common stockholders $ 188,276



$ 1.40



$ 114,633



$ 0.88



$ 559,222



$ 4.19



$ 325,723



$ 2.50

Impact of the difference in

weighted average number of

shares – diluted2



(0.07)







(0.05)







(0.23)







(0.15)

Adjustments:





























Real estate depreciation 58,177



0.41



53,909



0.38



170,462



1.21



160,202



1.16

Amortization of intangibles 1,262



0.01



247



—



2,963



0.02



1,402



0.01

Gain on real estate

transactions —



—



—



—



(63,883)



(0.45)



—



—

Unconsolidated joint venture

real estate depreciation and

amortization 3,051



0.02



2,279



0.02



8,635



0.06



6,667



0.05

Unconsolidated joint venture

gain on sale of real estate

assets and purchase of

partner's interest —



—



—



—



(6,251)



(0.04)



—



—

Distributions paid on Series

A Preferred Operating

Partnership units (572)



—



(572)



—



(1,716)



(0.01)



(1,716)



(0.01)

Income allocated to

Operating Partnership

noncontrolling interests 11,544



0.08



9,221



0.07



34,678



0.25



25,550



0.18

FFO $ 261,738



$ 1.85



$ 179,717



$ 1.30



$ 704,110



$ 5.00



$ 517,828



$ 3.74

































Adjustments:





























Acceleration of share-based

compensation expense due to

executive officer retirement —



—



—



—



—



—



1,823



0.01

Non-cash interest expense

related to amortization of

discount on equity portion of

exchangeable senior notes —



—



1,233



0.01



—



—



3,675



0.03

CORE FFO $ 261,738



$ 1.85



$ 180,950



$ 1.31



$ 704,110



$ 5.00



$ 523,326



$ 3.78

































Weighted average number of

shares – diluted3 141,315,129







138,719,395







140,910,152







138,415,939











(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.



(2) Adjustment to account for the difference between the number of shares used to calculate earnings per share and the number of shares used to calculate FFO per share. Earnings per share is calculated using the two-class method, which uses a lower number of shares than the calculation for FFO per share and Core FFO per share, which are calculated assuming full redemption of all OP units as described in note (3).



(3) Extra Space Storage LP (the "Operating Partnership") has outstanding preferred and common Operating Partnership units ("OP units"). These OP units can be redeemed for cash or, at the Company's election, shares of the Company's common stock. Redemption of all OP units for common stock has been assumed for purposes of calculating the weighted average number of shares — diluted, as presented above. The computation of weighted average number of shares — diluted, for FFO per share and Core FFO per share also includes the effect of share-based compensation plans and our exchangeable senior notes using the treasury stock method.

Operating Results and Same-Store Performance:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's same-store performance for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (amounts shown in thousands, except store count data)1:



For the Three Months

Ended September 30,

Percent

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

Percent

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Same-store rental revenues2 $ 318,448



$ 268,889



18.4%

$ 892,100



$ 795,207



12.2% Same-store operating expenses2 75,909



79,090



(4.0)%

228,691



233,699



(2.1)% Same-store net operating income2 $ 242,539



$ 189,799



27.8%

$ 663,409



$ 561,508



18.1%























Same-store square foot occupancy as of quarter end 96.7%

95.8%





96.7%

95.8%



























Properties included in same-store 860

860





860

860









(1) A reconciliation of net income to same-store net operating income is provided later in this release, entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income."



(2) Same-store revenues, operating expenses and net operating income do not include tenant reinsurance revenue or expense.

Same-store revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased compared to the same periods in 2020 due to higher average occupancy, higher average rates to new and existing customers, higher late fees and lower bad debt, partially offset by higher discounts.

Same-store expenses were lower for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 due to decreases in payroll, marketing expense and property taxes, partially offset by credit card processing fees, repairs and maintenance expense and insurance expense.

Same-store expenses were also lower for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 due to decreases in payroll and marketing expense, partially offset by increases in property taxes, credit card processing fees, repairs and maintenance expense and insurance expense.

Details related to the same-store performance of stores by metropolitan statistical area ("MSA") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 are provided in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

Investment and Property Management Activity:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's acquisitions and developments that are closed, completed or under agreement (dollars in thousands):





Closed through

September 30, 2021

Closed/Completed

Subsequent to

September 30, 2021

Scheduled to Still

Close/Complete in

2021

Total 2021 Wholly-Owned Investment

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price Operating Stores

32

$ 439,990



9

$ 151,250



6

$ 78,500



47

$ 669,740

Less: Proposed interest to be sold into a joint venture1

—

—



—

—



(13)

(224,973)



(13)

(224,973)

C of O and Development Stores2

6

90,400



—

—



1

11,400



7

101,800

EXR Investment in Wholly-Owned Stores

38

530,390



9

151,250



(6)

(135,073)



41

546,567



































Joint Venture Investment































EXR Investment in JV Acquisition of Operating Stores2

15

20,220



1

1,910



9

20,265



25

42,395

Add: Proposed interest to be sold into a joint venture1

—

—



—

—



13

56,243



13

56,243

EXR Investment in Joint Ventures

15

20,220



1

1,910



22

76,508



38

98,638

Total EXR Investment

53

$ 550,610



10

$ 153,160



16

$ (58,565)



79

$ 645,205







(1) The Company acquired a six-store portfolio during the three months ended September 30, 2021 and a seven-store portfolio subsequent to quarter end on a wholly-owned basis, which it plans to transfer into a joint venture in the fourth quarter of 2021. The combined investment of the two portfolios was $225.0 million, and it is anticipated the Company's ultimate investment will be reduced to $56.2 million upon completion of the proposed joint venture.



(2) The locations of C of O and development stores and joint venture ownership interest details are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

The projected developments and acquisitions under agreement described above are subject to customary closing conditions and no assurance can be provided that these developments and acquisitions will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

Bridge Loans:

During the three months ended September 30, 2021 the Company closed $75.5 million in bridge loans, and the Company has an additional $306.0 million closed or under agreement to close in 2021 and 2022. The Company sold $30.1 million in loans during the three months ended September 30, 2021. Additional details related to the Company's loan activity and balances held are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

Dispositions:

As previously announced, the Company sold 16 properties into a new unconsolidated joint venture during the first quarter 2021, retaining a 55% interest, with the expectation to sell a 39% interest to a third joint venture partner in the third quarter. The Company did not sell and no longer anticipates selling any additional interest, and will retain a 55% interest in the joint venture.

The Company has an additional 16 properties held for sale that are under agreement, all of which are anticipated to close during 2021. The Company does not anticipate retaining any ownership in these properties, but will retain management of 14 stores.

Property Management:

As of September 30, 2021, the Company managed 827 stores for third-party owners and 261 stores owned in joint ventures, for a total of 1,088 stores under management. The Company is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Balance Sheet:

During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reestablished its ATM program by entering into a new equity distribution agreement for $800.0 million. The Company did not issue any shares on its ATM program during the third quarter. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company completed a public bond offering issuing $600.0 million of 2.35% senior unsecured notes due 2032.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company's percentage of fixed-rate debt to total debt was 80.4%. The weighted average interest rates of the Company's fixed and variable-rate debt were 3.1% and 1.5%, respectively. The combined weighted average interest rate was 2.8% with a weighted average maturity of approximately 5.8 years.

Dividends:

On September 30, 2021, the Company paid a third quarter common stock dividend of $1.25 per share to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021. The dividend represented a 25% increase over the previous quarter's dividend and a 38.9% increase over the third quarter 2020 dividend.

Outlook:

The following table outlines the Company's FFO estimates and annual assumptions for the year ending December 31, 20211:



Ranges for 2021 Annual Assumptions

Notes

Low

High



FFO $ 6.75



$ 6.85





Core FFO $ 6.75



$ 6.85





Dilution per share from C of O and value add acquisitions $ 0.11



$ 0.11





Same-store revenue growth 12.50 %

13.50 %

Same-store pool of 860 stores Same-store expense growth (1.00) %

— %

Same-store pool of 860 stores Same-store NOI growth 18.00 %

19.50 %

Same-store pool of 860 stores Weighted average one-month LIBOR 0.10 %

0.10 %















Net tenant reinsurance income $ 141,000,000



$ 142,000,000





Management fees and other income $ 63,000,000



$ 64,000,000





Interest income $ 46,500,000



$ 47,500,000



Includes dividends from JCAP

preferred investment General and administrative expenses $ 100,000,000



$ 101,000,000



Includes non-cash

compensation Average monthly cash balance $ 60,000,000



$ 60,000,000





Equity in earnings of real estate ventures $ 31,500,000



$ 32,500,000



Includes dividends from

SmartStop preferred investment Acquisitions $ 700,000,000



$ 700,000,000



Represents the Company's

investment Bridge loans $ 100,000,000



$ 100,000,000



Represents the Company's

share of loans net of loan sales Interest expense $ 163,500,000



$ 164,500,000





Taxes associated with Company's taxable REIT subsidiary $ 22,000,000



$ 23,000,000





Weighted average share count 141,100,000



141,100,000



Assumes redemption of all OP

units for common stock





(1) A reconciliation of net income outlook to same-store net operating income outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income." The reconciliation includes details related to same-store revenue and same-store expense outlooks. A reconciliation of net income per share outlook to funds from operations per share outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per Share."

FFO estimates for the year are fully diluted for an estimated average number of shares and OP units outstanding during the year. The Company's estimates are forward-looking and based on management's view of current and future market conditions. The Company's actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

Supplemental Financial Information:

Supplemental unaudited financial information regarding the Company's performance can be found on the Company's website at www.extraspace.com. Under the "Company Info" navigation menu on the home page, click on "Investor Relations," then under the "Financials & Stock Information" navigation menu click on "Quarterly Earnings." This supplemental information provides additional detail on items that include store occupancy and financial performance by portfolio and market, debt maturity schedules and performance of lease-up assets.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 28, 2021, to discuss its financial results. To participate in the conference call, please dial 855-791-2026 or 631-485-4899 for international participants; audience passcode: 3194845. The conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section.

A replay of the call will also be available by telephone from 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on October 28, 2021, until 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 4, 2021. The replay dial-in numbers are 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international callers; passcode: 3194845.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information set forth in this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the benefits of store acquisitions, developments, favorable market conditions, our outlook and estimates for the year and other statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, the competitive landscape, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions and developments and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. We may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by us or on our behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in or contemplated by this release. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the risks referenced in the "Risk Factors" section included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such factors include, but are not limited to:

adverse changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and the markets in which we operate;

failure to close pending acquisitions and developments on expected terms, or at all;

the effect of competition from new and existing stores or other storage alternatives, which could cause rents and occupancy rates to decline;

potential liability for uninsured losses and environmental contamination;

the impact of the regulatory environment as well as national, state and local laws and regulations, including, without limitation, those governing real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), tenant reinsurance and other aspects of our business, which could adversely affect our results;

disruptions in credit and financial markets and resulting difficulties in raising capital or obtaining credit at reasonable rates or at all, which could impede our ability to grow;

impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic or the future outbreak of other highly infectious or contagious diseases, including reduced demand for self-storage space and ancillary products and services such as tenant reinsurance, and potential decreases in occupancy and rental rates and staffing levels, which could adversely affect our results;

increases in interest rates;

reductions in asset valuations and related impairment charges;

our lack of sole decision-making authority with respect to our joint venture investments;

the effect of recent or future changes to U.S. tax laws;

the failure to maintain our REIT status for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and

economic uncertainty due to the impact of natural disasters, war or terrorism, which could adversely affect our business plan.

All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward-looking statements apply only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Definition of FFO:

FFO provides relevant and meaningful information about the Company's operating performance that is necessary, along with net income and cash flows, for an understanding of the Company's operating results. The Company believes FFO is a meaningful disclosure as a supplement to net income. Net income assumes that the values of real estate assets diminish predictably over time as reflected through depreciation and amortization expenses. The values of real estate assets fluctuate due to market conditions and the Company believes FFO more accurately reflects the value of the Company's real estate assets. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("NAREIT") as net income computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), excluding gains or losses on sales of operating stores and impairment write downs of depreciable real estate assets, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate and after adjustments to record unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures on the same basis. The Company believes that to further understand the Company's performance, FFO should be considered along with the reported net income and cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements. FFO should not be considered a replacement of net income computed in accordance with GAAP.

For informational purposes, the Company also presents Core FFO. Core FFO excludes revenues and expenses not core to our operations and non-cash interest. Although the Company's calculation of Core FFO differs from NAREIT's definition of FFO and may not be comparable to that of other REITs and real estate companies, the Company believes it provides a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance. The Company believes that by excluding revenues and expenses not core to our operations and non-cash interest charges, stockholders and potential investors are presented with an indicator of our operating performance that more closely achieves the objectives of the real estate industry in presenting FFO. Core FFO by the Company should not be considered a replacement of the NAREIT definition of FFO. The computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of the Company's performance, as an alternative to net cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an indicator of the Company's ability to make cash distributions.

Definition of Same-Store:

The Company's same-store pool for the periods presented consists of 860 stores that are wholly-owned and operated and that were stabilized by the first day of the earliest calendar year presented. The Company considers a store to be stabilized once it has been open for three years or has sustained average square foot occupancy of 80.0% or more for one calendar year. The Company believes that by providing same-store results from a stabilized pool of stores, with accompanying operating metrics including, but not limited to occupancy, rental revenue (growth), operating expenses (growth), net operating income (growth), etc., stockholders and potential investors are able to evaluate operating performance without the effects of non-stabilized occupancy levels, rent levels, expense levels, acquisitions or completed developments. Same-store results should not be used as a basis for future same-store performance or for the performance of the Company's stores as a whole.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.:

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2021, the Company owned and/or operated 2,054 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.5 million units and approximately 159.0 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Extra Space Storage Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data)

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)



Assets:





Real estate assets, net $ 8,272,671



$ 7,893,802

Real estate assets - operating lease right-of-use assets 229,184



252,172

Investments in unconsolidated real estate entities 373,765



397,444

Investments in debt securities and notes receivable 606,115



593,810

Cash and cash equivalents 65,565



109,124

Restricted cash 15,717



18,885

Other assets, net 145,341



130,611

Total assets $ 9,708,358



$ 9,395,848

Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:





Notes payable, net $ 5,409,828



$ 4,797,303

Revolving lines of credit 174,000



949,000

Operating lease liabilities 234,118



263,485

Cash distributions in unconsolidated real estate ventures 63,196



47,126

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 164,674



130,012

Other liabilities 279,668



272,798

Total liabilities 6,325,484



6,459,724

Commitments and contingencies





Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:





Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

or outstanding —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 133,819,163 and

131,357,961 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December

31, 2020, respectively 1,338



1,314

Additional paid-in capital 3,283,847



3,000,458

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (64,155)



(99,093)

Accumulated deficit (229,269)



(354,900)

Total Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity 2,991,761



2,547,779

Noncontrolling interest represented by Preferred Operating Partnership units, net 170,248



172,052

Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, net and other noncontrolling interests 220,865



216,293

Total noncontrolling interests and equity 3,382,874



2,936,124

Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and equity $ 9,708,358



$ 9,395,848



Consolidated Statement of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands, except share and per share data) - Unaudited

For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Property rental $ 351,355



$ 290,423



$ 976,448



$ 856,438

Tenant reinsurance 44,258



39,294



126,211



107,985

Management fees and other income 16,879



13,307



47,320



38,299

Total revenues 412,492



343,024



1,149,979



1,002,722

Expenses:













Property operations 92,794



92,322



274,316



271,659

Tenant reinsurance 7,509



7,189



21,405



20,725

General and administrative 24,395



23,894



74,276



72,242

Depreciation and amortization 61,516



56,412



179,685



167,705

Total expenses 186,214



179,817



549,682



532,331

Gain on real estate transactions —



—



63,883



—

Income from operations 226,278



163,207



664,180



470,391

Interest expense (39,670)



(42,213)



(120,605)



(127,610)

Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on

equity component of exchangeable senior notes —



(1,233)



—



(3,675)

Interest income 11,729



3,145



36,871



6,488

Income before equity in earnings and dividend income from

unconsolidated real estate ventures and income tax expense 198,337



122,906



580,446



345,594

Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real

estate entities 8,255



5,605



23,533



15,692

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate ventures - gain on

sale of real estate assets and purchase of joint venture partner's

interest —



—



6,251



—

Income tax expense (6,772)



(4,657)



(16,330)



(10,013)

Net income 199,820



123,854



593,900



351,273

Net income allocated to Preferred Operating Partnership

noncontrolling interests (3,529)



(3,248)



(10,647)



(9,498)

Net income allocated to Operating Partnership and other

noncontrolling interests (8,015)



(5,973)



(24,031)



(16,052)

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 188,276



$ 114,633



$ 559,222



$ 325,723

Earnings per common share













Basic $ 1.41



$ 0.89



$ 4.19



$ 2.52

Diluted $ 1.40



$ 0.88



$ 4.19



$ 2.50

Weighted average number of shares













Basic 133,809,750



128,862,341



133,197,903



129,044,954

Diluted 140,425,269



129,871,096



139,854,881



130,066,121

Cash dividends paid per common share $ 1.25



$ 0.90



$ 3.25



$ 2.70



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income — for the Three and Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands) - Unaudited

For the Three Months

Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net Income $ 199,820



$ 123,854



$ 593,900



$ 351,273

Adjusted to exclude:













Gain on real estate transactions —



—



(63,883)



—

Equity in earnings and dividend income from

unconsolidated real estate entities (8,255)



(5,605)



(23,533)



(15,692)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate ventures

- gain on sale of real estate assets and purchase of joint

venture partner's interest —



—



(6,251)



—

Interest expense 39,670



43,446



120,605



131,285

Depreciation and amortization 61,516



56,412



179,685



167,705

Income tax expense 6,772



4,657



16,330



10,013

General and administrative 24,395



23,894



74,276



72,242

Management fees, other income and interest income (28,608)



(16,452)



(84,191)



(44,787)

Net tenant insurance (36,749)



(32,105)



(104,806)



(87,260)

Non-same store rental revenue (32,907)



(21,534)



(84,348)



(61,231)

Non-same store operating expense 16,885



13,232



45,625



37,960

Total same-store net operating income $ 242,539



$ 189,799



$ 663,409



$ 561,508

















Same-store rental revenues 318,448



268,889



892,100



795,207

Same-store operating expenses 75,909



79,090



228,691



233,699

Same-store net operating income $ 242,539



$ 189,799



$ 663,409



$ 561,508



Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per

Share — for the Year Ending December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)



For the Year Ending December 31, 2021



Low End

High End Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share

$ 5.20



$ 5.30

Income allocated to noncontrolling interest - Preferred Operating Partnership

and Operating Partnership

0.33



0.33

Fixed component of income allocated to non-controlling interest - Preferred

Operating Partnership

(0.02)



(0.02)

Net income attributable to common stockholders for diluted computations

5.51



5.61











Adjustments:







Real estate depreciation

1.63



1.63

Amortization of intangibles

0.02



0.02

Unconsolidated joint venture real estate depreciation and amortization

0.08



0.08

Unconsolidated joint venture gain on sale of real estate assets and purchase

of partners' interests

(0.04)



(0.04)

Gain on real estate transactions

(0.45)



(0.45)

Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders

6.75



6.85

Core funds from operations attributable to common stockholders

$ 6.75



$ 6.85



Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income — for the Year Ending December 31, 2021 (In thousands, unaudited)

For the Year Ending December 31, 2021

Low

High







Net Income $ 706,500



$ 727,500

Adjusted to exclude:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures (31,500)



(32,500)

Interest expense 164,500



163,500

Depreciation and amortization 242,000



242,000

Income tax expense 23,000



22,000

General and administrative 101,000



100,000

Management fees and other income (63,000)



(64,000)

Interest income (46,500)



(47,500)

Net tenant insurance income (141,000)



(142,000)

Non same-store rental revenues (119,000)



(119,000)

Non same-store operating expenses 61,000



61,000

Total same-store net operating income1 $ 897,000



$ 911,000









Same-store rental revenues1 1,206,000



1,217,000

Same-store operating expenses1 309,000



306,000

Total same-store net operating income1 $ 897,000



$ 911,000







(1) Estimated same-store rental revenues, operating expenses and net operating income are for the Company's 2021 same-store pool of 860 stores.

