TTEC wins Auscontact Excellence Award for New South Wales Operations - People Capability

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovator for end-to-end digital CX solutions, was announced as the Auscontact Excellence Awards winner of the New South Wales (NSW) state award for Excellence in Operations – People Capability category.

"We are truly honoured to have been recognized with such a prestigious award. TTEC is forging a path where our employee experience further amplifies our ability to create a superior CX model for our clients," said Phil Murphy, VP of Asia-Pacific Operations at TTEC. "Being recognised for excellence is a result of a concerted effort in providing our clients the best customer and employee experience possible."

TTEC was also cited as a NSW state finalist in the Excellence in Operations – Performance category.

The awards celebrated companies that demonstrate operational excellence on one of three core functions - Workforce Optimisation, Performance, and People Capability. TTEC's CultureCX initiative was recognised for its commitment to create meaningful employee experience and positive work culture to drive memorable customer experience and business results.

"2021's Auscontact Excellence Awards showcased the resilience and enormous contribution to Australia that contact centres deliver, irrespective of the market conditions especially in this second year of COVID-19," said Fiona Keough, Auscontact CEO.

"TTEC showcased their capabilities this year in two categories and was a NSW finalist in the Operations (Performance) and the NSW state winner in the Operations (People Category) and are now National Finalists in this category. The Auscontact National Awards announcement for the best in the country will be made on Friday 19 November."

TTEC's Culture CX also digitises the end-to-end employee experience, utilising automation for business processes, AI-enabled training programs, and other digital tools to improve the employee experience. Results yielded included a 9% increase in employee engagement scores, which translated to improved employee performance and higher customer satisfaction.

