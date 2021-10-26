MN Center for Dental Care to Open in November

OTSEGO, Minn., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Paul Sheils, the owner of Otsego Dental, has announced he will be opening the MN Center for Dental Care on November 10. The MN Center for Dental Care will operate in the same building, but in a different space, from the existing Otsego Dental practice, and will provide specialty dental rejuvenation services, including dental implants, TMJ, cosmetic dentistry, Invisalign teeth straightening services and sedation dentistry.

"For far too long dental care simply focused on cleaning, illness, and symptoms. A tooth breaks, we put a crown on it, if you have a sore tooth, we do a root canal, but we never before looked at why these things occur," said Sheils. "At the MN Center for Dental Care, we will focus on overall health and wellness. Our TMJ and non-invasive restorative treatments are system-based dentistry that replicates the form and function of ideal natural biology. The causes of problems are addressed, giving patients long-term predictability and dental health."

Sheils shared that his goal for his new clinic is to coach, mentor and be an educator to his patients regarding not only their oral health but their overall health and improve and preserve his patient's quality of life by providing the best dental care available.

"The first thing we do is a true comprehensive dental assessment with each of our patients. Once we've got the assessment each patient 's dental care needs are handled/addressed based on their individual needs," said Sheils.

Dr. Sheils will continue seeing patients at both locations in ther interim, but ultimately will be practicing at the MN Center for Dental Care. Sheils will retain ownership of both practices indefinitely.

Otsego Dental is adding staff to support this growth initiative. In addition, in a continuing effort to provide the safest and healthiest environment possible for their patients, Otsego Dental has purchased a Surgically Clean Air unit—one of the world's most advanced standalone medical-grade air purifiers.

The MN Center for Dental Care specializes in advanced dental care, providing rejuvenation dentistry including TMJ services, bite-splint therapy, dental implants, cosmetic, Invisalign, and sedation dentistry. For more information contact: MN Center for Dental Care at 763-972-0440 or go to MNCenterforDentalCare.com

