Intelligent Ag Launches Recon Spraysense™

FARGO, N.D., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Agricultural Solutions, LLC (Intelligent Ag) announced the release of Recon SpraySense™, an innovative solution that monitors real-time flow and pressure of all nozzles on sprayers.

This innovative technology upgrades existing sprayers by monitoring nozzle performance. The typical agricultural spray system (sprayer) has 72 nozzles or more. Even though nozzles are small, they are vital to accomplishing the desired results with a given chemical or fertilizer. Flow problems are extremely difficult to see with the naked eye. If nozzles are plugged even partially, the operator will likely not know until it's too late and the damage has been done.

Sprayers are one of the most utilized pieces of equipment on the farm today. The cost of chemical pumped through a single sprayer can easily reach tens of thousands of dollars per season. When the application of herbicide on weeds is not 100% accurate, some weeds may survive, robbing nutrients from crops and contributing to herbicide resistant weeds.

Intelligent Ag shows how it's almost impossible to see faulty nozzles at SprayOnTarget.com. Their studies reveal the results of undetected flow problems with sprayers.

With this new technology, operators can monitor the spray quality from inside the cab with an intuitive iPad application. Once product is flowing, the app shows real-time flow rate, pressure, and droplet size. If any nozzles are not spraying on target, the operator will know instantly.

Benefits include:

Detect and alert the operator of any spray problems with nozzle performance

Pre-loaded specifications for over 1,100 nozzle tips

Compatible with common check valves and electronic on/off valves

Manage droplet size and overall coverage accuracy

Improve the value of your existing equipment

Maximize farm profits

Recon SpraySense technology is designed to ultimately work with nearly every brand of sprayer on the market. Sprayers are used on almost every single farm. This new innovative system will change how sprayer operators perform and help them to more accurately "Spray on Target".

At Intelligent Ag, we develop technologies to help you get the most out of your equipment. Smarter farming doesn't have to be complicated and we're dedicated to producing innovative products that make it simple to maximize your profit margin.

We have developed the industry's best blockage and flow monitoring systems for air seeders, fertilizer spreaders, and sprayers. Additionally, we have developed an impressive line of retrofittable section control upgrade systems for air seeders and fertilizer spreaders.

Founded in 2011, Intelligent Ag does extensive research and development to advance precision agriculture and machine management technology, apply this technology to products that support a variety of crops, and deliver our products to farmers around the world.

For over 5 years, Intelligent Ag has been researching various issues regarding the management of spray quality.

