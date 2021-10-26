HSS Becomes First Hospital in U.S. to Implement CLEAR's Health Pass for Patient Safety, Convenience

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful pilot involving thousands of patients, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), is expanding its use of CLEAR's (NYSE: YOU) Health Pass to make the health screening at entrances easier, faster, and safer for patients and guests. HSS will become the first hospital in the U.S. to offer such technology to guests, which will provide a safe, secure way to share vaccination status. The organizations also announced an intention to collaborate on advancing personalized experiences for patients and create ways to integrate the physical and digital offerings that will enhance digital patient care. CLEAR will join a suite of innovative solutions that HSS previously announced, including multiple digital innovation collaborations for wearable technologies, marker-less motion capture and analytics, and remote patient care.

HSS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hospital for Special Surgery)

HSS is an academic medical center specialized in rheumatic and musculoskeletal health, ranked no. 1 in orthopedics worldwide by Newsweek and nationwide by US News & World Report. CLEAR is a touchless identity verification platform used by millions of people across North America for safe and easy access to third-party services and travel.

CLEAR's Health Pass is a free, mobile experience on the CLEAR app, which securely connects a person's verified identity to their proof of vaccination, to reduce public health risk. The service is approved by New York City and has been used by more than 130 organizations across the country. HSS patients who choose to use CLEAR's Health Pass for proof of vaccination in advance of their next visit will experience a touchless and expedited check-in once onsite. Guests who do not wish to use this technology will continue with staff-guided screenings and check-in onsite. The free, optional service is now available across HSS locations in New York City, with further expansion planned to HSS locations in other parts of New York as well as Connecticut, New Jersey, and Florida.

"I'm pleased that this collaboration provides assurance and convenience for our patients today, but more excited by how HSS and CLEAR can together advance personalization for healthcare consumers more broadly," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO of HSS. "This combines our commitment to superior care with a shared vision for digital innovation, data integration, and state-of-the-art technology: together we have uniquely valuable opportunities."

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 12th consecutive year), No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2021-2022), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2021-2022). HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics by Newsweek (2021-2022). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 130 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hospital for Special Surgery