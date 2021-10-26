HITEC Recognizes Bank of America as Corporation of the Year during the HITEC Awards Ceremony

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America has been selected as the 2021 HITEC Corporation of the Year for their exemplary leadership and commitment to HITEC and the Hispanic community.

(PRNewsfoto/Hispanic IT Executive Council)

Bank of America has been a committed HITEC partner and champion since 2015, demonstrating an unwavering dedication to the organization's focus on the advancement of Hispanic leaders in technology as well as the promotion of a diverse and inclusive workforce across the industry. The HITEC partnership is led by Bank of America's Core Technology Infrastructure Executive and HITEC's Board Member Jonathan Echeverria.

"Throughout their engagement, Bank of America has been an avid supporter of HITEC, as host of two of our leadership summits - 2015 in New York City and 2019 in Charlotte, NC," said HITEC President Omar Duque. "Bank of America has also been a committed champion of the HITEC Foundation Scholars supporting their academic endeavors into the technology industry."

Every year, HITEC recognizes an organization that contributes to the advancement of technology while demonstrating proactive leadership in promoting diversity and inclusion. HITEC is proud to recognize Bank of America as Corporation of the Year for 2021.

"We are so honored and excited to have such a champion and catalyst for technology and diversity recognized as Corporation of the Year," said HITEC Board Chairman, Guillermo Diaz, Jr. "Bank of America is the ejemplo starting at the very top of the company and is evident in the culture of the organization. Their commitment to the partnership with HITEC and the HITEC Foundation will serve us for many years to come as we change the game for Hispanic representation from the Classroom all the way to the Boardroom."

"At Bank of America, we're committed to providing a culture of inclusivity and opportunity," said Michelle Boston, Data Management Technology executive. "Our partnerships with HITEC and other diverse organizations are instrumental to helping us ensure our Hispanic and Latino leaders thrive and advance in their careers with us, all while cultivating a workforce that represents the clients and communities we serve."

HITEC is the premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives. Part of the organization's mission is to celebrate and increase Hispanic representation, building stronger technology and executive leaders in the diversity-challenged technology industry.

Bank of America will be recognized with this prestigious award during the virtual HITEC Awards Ceremony on December 2, 2021.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HITEC