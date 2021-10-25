QuickLogic to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced it has scheduled a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time/2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

QuickLogic logo (PRNewsfoto/QuickLogic Corporation)

Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT

Dial-in: Toll Free: 1-877-407-0792; Toll/International: 1-201-689-8263

Passcode: No passcode needed

Replay: (412) 317-6671

Passcode: 13724124

Duration: Through November 24, 2021

A webcast of the conference call will be posted in QuickLogic's IR Site Events Page and available for 12 months.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation