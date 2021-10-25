Peloton Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social And Governance Report

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced the publication of its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, covering its 2021 fiscal year as well as progress from previous years. The report details the company's dedication to its external and internal communities and offers insight into how Peloton's values and business will guide its ESG objectives.

(PRNewsfoto/Peloton)

"At Peloton, we constantly scrutinize the 'how': how we create the best place to work; how we develop an incredible user experience for our Members; how we continue to build and innovate. How we do everything matters," said Peloton Co-Founder and CEO John Foley. "Our commitment to our ESG goals is a big part of iterating on this idea. We care deeply about how Peloton impacts our communities, our planet, our health and our happiness, and it's our responsibility to proactively engage in what that looks like."

The report includes three core sections: Social, which outlines Peloton's support for its global team members and the brand's journey toward anti-racism, both internally and externally; Environmental, highlighting efforts to assess the company's environmental footprint and plans to mitigate it; and Governance, which outlines Peloton's structures and practices that institutionalize the integrity and accountability at the heart of its culture.

Key takeaways from the ESG report include:

Peloton strives to be the best place to work by nurturing a dynamic and inclusive culture, empowering team members' upward mobility, and offering best-in-class benefits and attractive compensation.

The brand has taken meaningful steps to act on The Peloton Pledge, a $100 million commitment to advance anti-racism across its business and communities, and support systemic change to enable health and well-being for all.

Peloton has developed a high-level sustainability strategy, underpinned by five priority aspirations, and is activating its organization to set targets in the coming year.

The company is committed to operating with integrity, accountability and transparency, and to enhancing and evolving its governance practices as it grows.

Peloton will publish its ESG report annually, expanding it as the brand makes progress and builds on its practices and aspirations. The full ESG report can be found here .

About Peloton

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 5.9 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. The brand's immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada, Germany and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains aspirations, initiatives, and forward-looking statements ("Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve risks and uncertainties and which are statements other than statements of historical facts and statements in the future tense. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business, our business strategies and plans, our ESG initiatives, strategies and plans, and our objectives and future operations. In some cases, you can identify Forward-Looking Statements by terms such as "aim," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "seeks," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all Forward-Looking Statements contain these words.

You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements. For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to the "Risk Factors" section of our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q, which are available on the Investor Relations page of our website at https://investor.onepeloton.com/investor-relations and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .

All Forward-Looking Statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and you should not rely upon Forward-Looking Statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the Forward-Looking Statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the Forward-Looking Statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these Forward-Looking Statements for any reason after the date of this report or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on Forward-Looking Statements

Media Contact:

Letena Lindsay, Vice President, Global Communications

press@onepeloton.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Peloton