United Nations Day: Moviebook Leverages Digital Technologies to Contribute to Sustainable Development Goals

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moviebook, a leading AI-powered intelligent video production infrastructure and service provider, is responding to the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by leveraging its intelligent video production and digital twin technologies to accelerate the establishment of a digital economy and propel low-carbon economic development. Its disruptive technologies are enabling industries to take significant strides towards achieving five goals in particular.

In terms of SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), Moviebook is boosting the development of digital economy by helping build the infrastructure of digital commerce, thereby promoting sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth. Building on its intelligent video production and digital twin technologies, Moviebook has already realized solutions for the entire industrial chain of digital commerce, covering visualization, digital reconstruction, digital interaction, and intelligent "decision-making". This provides an accelerated path to digital transformation for wide-ranging industries that include manufacturing and new retail.

With regard to SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), Moviebook is empowering the development of smart cities. Securing contracts from one of China's leading telecoms operators, China Telecom, Moviebook is contributing its core technologies to provide diverse technical services, which include structural analysis for the creation of a digital twin system and a smart city operations and management platform.

As for SDG 4 (Quality Education), Moviebook is joining hands with Peking University, a leading educational institution, to enhance its ideology and political science module for the digital era. This includes capitalizing on Moviebook's computer vision and intelligent video production technologies to create virtual, immersive courses that enhance the quality and experience of learning.

Moviebook is also meeting SDG 13 (Climate Action) as well as the Chinese government's "30-60" decarbonization goal by equipping retailers with its Automatic Digital Twin (ADT) engine and digital factory for the production of digital instruction manuals. These manuals can demonstrate multidimensional information of a product, such as its appearance, texture, features and internal structure, which are visually accessible to consumers on their smartphone screens. Digital instruction manuals are innovating consumer experience and reducing the need for paper manuals, hence contributing to carbon emissions reduction.

As a leading player in intelligent video production, Moviebook will continue to push the boundaries of intelligent video production technology so as to facilitate industrial digital transformation as well as green development through innovation and dedication. In doing so, Moviebook can help the world build a better, more sustainable future.

About Moviebook

Moviebook, a leading AI-powered infrastructure and service provider of intelligent video production, aims at empowering monetization capacity for clients from retail, media, education, and culture through intelligent vision. Building on technological advantages in fields of computer vision, computer graphics, among others, Moviebook significantly improves the production efficiency of visual content and innovates ways of presenting and interacting with such content. By applying AI technologies to videos, Moviebook is pioneering a wide variety of application scenarios for intelligent video production technologies.

For more information, please visit: http://www.moviebook.cn/about/index.

View original content:

SOURCE Moviebook