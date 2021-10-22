Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial

Imagine Dragons Reveal "Demons (Telykast Remix)" On October 22 In Time For A Season Of Masquerading

Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TELYKast brings a celebratory beat to their new remix of "Demons," the second single from Imagine Dragons' 7x Platinum, 2012 debut album, Night Visions. Today, IGA/UMe releases "Demons (TELYKast Remix)," available on all digital services.

Imagine Dragons'
Imagine Dragons'

Listen to / purchase "Demons (TELYKast Remix)" here
Check out "Demons (TELYKast Remix)" on the Halloween & Chill playlist here.

With their full-length debut Night Visions in 2012, Imagine Dragons found themselves on a skyward trajectory that saw the album debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, selling more than five million copies worldwide.

TELYKast unifies three distinct musical personas into one genre-defying collective that creates original music and remixes, tallying over 100 million streams and 50 million views to date.

(PRNewsfoto/Geffen/UMe)
(PRNewsfoto/Geffen/UMe)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imagine-dragons-reveal-demons-telykast-remix-on-october-22-in-time-for-a-season-of-masquerading-301406079.html

SOURCE UMe

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.