Alfa Romeo Introduces 'Near Life Experience' Global Advertising Campaign at the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix

Alfa Romeo presents the “Near Life Experience” global advertising campaign at the 2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix on October 24, 2021.

Campaign launches across Alfa Romeo social media channels on Friday, October 22

Alfa Romeo is introducing its first global advertising campaign, "Near Life Experience," at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, October 24. "Near Life Experience" will premiere in the United States with a multichannel campaign that will start on Alfa Romeo brand's social media channels beginning this Friday, October 22 and will launch worldwide later this year. "Near Life Experience" can be viewed here.

"The significance of launching our 'Near Life Experience' campaign for Alfa Romeo during this weekend's U.S. Grand Prix is by design," said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. "It pays tribute to the brand's rich racing heritage that goes back as early as 1910 and to the start of Formula 1 in 1950, when Alfa Romeo was not only present, we were champions the first year, taking first place with Giuseppe Farina and the Alfetta 158. 'Near Life Experience" honors a rich automotive pedigree that continues to evolve and delivers on its exceptional promise to Alfa Romeo drivers on the road every day."

The "Near Life Experience" campaign interprets new values and the ambition of Alfa Romeo, yet reminds "Alfistas" that Alfa Romeo vehicles are designed with a premium placed on both driving and emotion. Driving an Alfa Romeo is a uniquely emotional experience that makes the driver feel something extraordinary, delivering a profound experience for the senses. It's the culmination of all the feelings, emotions and sights, coming together to form a moment as close to perfect as humanly possible.

"For Alfa Romeo, the 'Near Life Experience' campaign is a very big step toward its future as a premium global brand," said Jean-Phillippe Imparato, chief executive officer, Alfa Romeo. "While remaining true to the brand's DNA, the epitome of Italian noble sportiness since 1910, this video speaks of its daring attitude and its unique ability to provide its customers with a visceral experience. This is the first time we're using a single language all over the world, a direct message to everyone who shares Alfa Romeo's values."

As part of the campaign, Alfa Romeo is also introducing the #AlfaRomeoExperience hashtag, giving Alfistas the opportunity to share their own near-life experiences across the brand's social media channels.

This campaign was developed by TRG (The Richards Group), an independent agency in Dallas, and directed by Salomon Ligthelm. The director of photography, Daniel Bouquet, previously worked on "Sound of Metal," which was nominated for a 2021 Academy® Award. The soundtrack consists of Flavio Ibba's arrangement of Vltava (The Moldau) from Smetana's Má vlast (My Country).

Alfa Romeo at Formula 1 United States Grand Prix 2021

In support of the global launch of the "Near Life Experience" advertising campaign, Alfa Romeo in partnership with MotorTrend invites owners, fans and guests to experience the 111-year-old, race-inspired Italian brand at the fabled Circuit of the Americas to watch Alfa Romeo racing drivers, Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi, do battle on the only American Grand Prix of the 2021 season. Alfa Romeo's premium hospitality is located near the Grand Plaza outside turn 19 and will feature a VIP lounge with entertainment, live track television feed to stay up-to-speed on all the action, a virtual race simulator, iconic Alfa Romeo display car, special giveaways for Alfa Romeo owners who show their car key and a silent auction benefiting the local United Way charity.

Race fans and guests are encouraged to also follow along on the Alfa Romeo USA Instagram and Twitter social media channels throughout the Grand Prix weekend for unique content leading up to the race and an exclusive Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team playlist on Spotify inspired by the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 racing team.

2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia

The 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint, Giulia Ti and Giulia Veloce deliver race-inspired performance with class-leading 280 horsepower, advanced technologies, seductive Italian style and available all-wheel-drive system, while providing an exhilarating driving experience in the premium midsize sedan segment. For 2022, enhancements to the Giulia lineup include new standard advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) technology, as well as safety and convenience features across all trim levels.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio represents the halo of the lineup and highlights Alfa Romeo's exclusive motorsports and performance expertise with a best-in-class, 505-horsepower, 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 engine, earning the title of the most powerful Alfa Romeo production car and the quickest with an unsurpassed 3.8-second 0-60 miles per hour (mph) time. Plus, Giulia Quadrifoglio set a Nürburgring record lap time of 7 minutes, 32 seconds, the fastest ever by a five-passenger production sedan.

2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets the benchmark for performance SUVs with updates for 2022 that include new standard advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) technology, as well as safety and convenience features across all trim levels. Born from the world's greatest driving road, the Stelvio Pass, the 2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio delivers performance, design and technology in an SUV that could only come from Italy. Crafted by Alfa Romeo artisans at the Cassino plant in Italy, the Stelvio lineup is infused with Italian passion, craftsmanship and innovation and is a testament to Alfa Romeo's unparalleled balance of engineering and emotion, creating a premium midsize SUV for driving enthusiasts.

Alfa Romeo

Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and sporty cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a new benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. The Giulia Quadrifoglio and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio feature Alfa Romeo's most powerful production engine ever with unsurpassed 0-60 mph times of 3.8 and 3.6 seconds respectively, and embody Alfa Romeo's "la meccanica delle emozioni" (the mechanics of emotion) spirit. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

