Ricoh's latest wide format solutions empower printers to drive profit with smart production and superior output

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced the expansion of its wide format portfolio with the RICOH Pro TF6251 UV LED flatbed and RICOH Pro L5160e latex roll-fed wide format printers. These solutions are designed to help customers increase job opportunities thanks to their outstanding productivity, wider color gamut and unlimited application possibilities. They satisfy market demand for affordable output, enabling customers to pursue ambitious growth plans fueled by high profit potential, low operating costs and exceptional reliability. As with all devices in Ricoh's wide format portfolio, they can be strengthened by its new Wide Format Elite Access service—brand-agnostic workflow support services and expert advice to help printers enhance profitability.

"Ricoh's wide format solutions are perfectly suited for today's market demands. For example, now more than ever, healthcare and educational organizations need to graphically communicate distancing, queuing, navigation and congregation requirements to create a welcoming and safe environment," said Heather Poulin, Vice President, CIP Marketing & Portfolio Management, Ricoh USA, Inc. "The intelligent design of our wide format solutions gives customers optimum color, quality and consistency for a wider range of applications, ultimately simplifying and streamlining their processes because they know they can rely on one partner to help them get the entire job done."

The RICOH Pro TF6251 drives greater profitability by making it easy to digitally produce a virtually endless range of products on rigid substrates up to 4.3" thick. It can also print on odd-size and pre-cut materials to capture the growing market for short-run packaging and promotional products. With two ink configurations and two ink sets to choose from, customers can tailor the system to fit their specific application and production needs. And the new addition of the roll option attachment allows customers to increase versatility across both ridged and flexible medias while maintaining consistent color accuracy.

The RICOH Pro L5160e delivers outstanding color output, quality and durability for both indoor and outdoor applications from pop-up displays and window graphics to exhibition graphics and vehicle wraps. It opens doors to new, in-demand projects in retail, event planning, advertising, transportation, medical facilities and more. With this system, printers can utilize a variety of substrates, including pressure-sensitive and self-adhesive vinyl, banners, canvas, coated and uncoated paper, backlit/clear films, wallcoverings, labels/decals and textiles.

Both of Ricoh's latest wide format solutions produce flexible and rigid applications with wide color configurations. In addition, with Ricoh's Wide Format Elite Access service, print professionals can keep pace with the evolving customer requirements and challenges unique to wide format production by bridging the knowledge gap with industry experts to simplify wide format and specialty applications. The new service is designed to empower printers to quickly resolve production challenges and share practical knowledge and best practices for sign and graphics workflows, regardless of brand, providing the peace of mind they need to focus on business growth.

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-years history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services and information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD).

