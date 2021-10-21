From practicing Drop, Cover, and Hold On to learning how to "Secure Your Space" and organize supplies and key documents, people all around the world are improving their level of earthquake preparedness through ShakeOut!

Global earthquake safety movement "ShakeOut" includes more than 30 million participants in 2021 From practicing Drop, Cover, and Hold On to learning how to "Secure Your Space" and organize supplies and key documents, people all around the world are improving their level of earthquake preparedness through ShakeOut!

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills, a worldwide earthquake safety movement, encourages people to annually practice how to protect themselves during shaking to reduce injuries and even loss of life. In 2021, 30 million people are participating in ShakeOut, with more than 15.5 million holding drills on International ShakeOut Day this Thursday, October 21. There is still time to join ShakeOut this year: register to participate on any day that works for you at ShakeOut.org.

Participants in ShakeOut practice recommended earthquake safety actions for a variety of situations, such as what to do if you're near a sturdy desk or table, in a stadium or theater, along the coast, commuting by car or public transit, or if you have a mobility disability: EarthquakeCountry.org/step5.

(PRNewsfoto/Earthquake Country Alliance)

"ShakeOut is a way to increase community resilience at all levels," said Mark Benthien, Global ShakeOut Coordinator and Outreach Director for the Southern California Earthquake Center at the University of Southern California, "Earthquakes can be sudden and violent, but if we have taken steps to prepare ourselves, those around us, and the structures we rely on every day, we can greatly reduce their effects."

ShakeOut organizers suggest that people also follow the Seven Steps to Earthquake Safety, which starts with Step 1: Secure Your Space, to help mitigate against earthquake injuries and damages too.

MEDIA EVENTS:

California: join the Great "Online" California ShakeOut on Thursday, October 21, any time between 8:30 AM and 11:30 AM PT on YouTube Live: YouTube.com/greatshakeout.

Eastern and Central US: join the East Coast / SouthEast Region Online ShakeOut on Thursday, October 21, 9:45 – 10:25 AM ET, or the Central US Region / States Online ShakeOut from 9:45 – 10:25 CT, all hosted on Facebook live! See CUSEC.org/live for a list of Facebook Pages showing the events' further details.

MEDIA RESOURCES:

ShakeOut.org/media – guidance for promoting and reporting on ShakeOut, lists of ShakeOut media venues, recent releases and contacts

ShakeOut.org/messaging – B-Roll, still graphics, and animated GIFs to aid reporting on general preparedness and ShakeOut

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jason Ballmann

Southern California Earthquake Center

Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills

213.740.1560

ballmann@usc.edu

ShakeOut.org is managed by the Southern California Earthquake Center (SCEC) at the University of Southern California, with funding from the National Science Foundation, United States Geological Survey, and Federal Emergency Management Agency.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills