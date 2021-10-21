Everly Health Accelerates Position as Leading Digital Health Company with Acquisition of Women's Health Brand Natalist The acquisition brings Natalist's range of fertility and pregnancy essentials into Everly Health's portfolio of women's health offerings

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everly Health, the digital health company at the forefront of the virtual diagnostics-driven care industry, today announced its acquisition of Natalist , a women's health company that offers consumers conception and pregnancy essentials that are thoughtfully designed for ease of use and are 100% plastic neutral . Natalist is the third acquisition by Everly Health this year. Terms of the all-cash transaction were not disclosed.

"Creating innovative solutions for women's health was my initial motivation for founding Everlywell and remains a top area of focus," said Julia Cheek, CEO and Founder of Everly Health. "A survey of our customers revealed that nearly 70% don't trust many of the women's health products available on the market today.1 Natalist's thoughtfully designed fertility and pregnancy essentials are the solution that so many women are seeking."

Since its launch two years ago, Natalist has progressively expanded its product line to support women on their reproductive journeys, both online and in national retailers. The brand's footprint has grown from 300 to nearly 6,000 brick-and-mortar locations in just the last year.

Both Natalist and Everly Health are led and founded by moms and advised by board-certified physicians. As part of the transaction, Natalist's full team and executive leadership have joined Everly Health, bringing the company's portfolio to four subsidiaries: Natalist, Everly Health Solutions, EverlyDx, and Everlywell, the leading brand in at-home collection health and wellness lab testing in the U.S. today.2

"Natalist was created to serve people who are seeking modern, sustainable tools for conception and pregnancy. Everly Health's full capabilities across testing, telehealth, and virtual care delivery will supercharge our ability to help people in ways we're only beginning to explore," stated Vernita Brown, Chief Executive Officer at Natalist. "I'm thrilled to discover what we can accomplish together, as part of Everly Health."

In addition to its signature pregnancy and ovulation tests, Natalist's product suite supports women from pre-conception through pregnancy and includes tests, supplements, education, lubricants, and self-care items. Today, Natalist's most popular products include its Ovulation Tests, Pregnancy Tests, and Prenatal supplements. Natalist's products expand Everlywell's existing women's health offering that includes at-home collection lab tests for menopause, fertility hormones, sexual health, and more. Everlywell was also the first company to launch an at-home collection fertility hormone test to consumers in March 2018.

"Last year, millions of women discovered at-home testing, telehealth, and wellness solutions for the first time -- ideal solutions for the busy lives women lead. In fact, Everlywell's Women's Health suite of tests has seen a 350% increase in sales this year," said Jenifer Dasho, Chief Marketing Officer at Everly Health and General Manager of Natalist. "For the millions of women who changed their plans to grow their families due to the pandemic,3 home-based health and wellness solutions are a powerful tool to help gain control over their reproductive journey."

"The missions of our two companies have been aligned since day one. We're working to make sure all people -- especially women -- have access to care that's simple, convenient, and designed for the way they live," remarked Halle Tecco, Founder and Chief Women's Health Officer at Natalist. "Bringing together two brands that are founded and led by women to benefit women everywhere is a great feeling."

About Everly Health

Everly Health's mission is to deliver better care for better health by providing modern, diagnostics-driven care. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Everly Health is parent company to the following brands: Everlywell, which is focused on providing consumers access to convenient and affordable lab testing; Natalist, the women's health brand offering conception and pregnancy essentials with a net-zero plastic footprint; and Everly Health Solutions, which offers industry stakeholders a set of solutions -- from technology enablement to logistics, compliance, and clinical expertise -- that provides a seamless infrastructure to scale high-quality, people-focused care, starting with diagnostics. The company also operates a 50-state clinician network to provide telehealth services for a wide range of clients, including many of the largest health plans in the nation.

About Natalist

Launched in August 2019, Natalist is built on the values of evidence, education, and usability. The team—moms and doctors—started Natalist with a mission to reduce the shame, misinformation, and outdated product offerings they experienced while on the pregnancy journey. Natalist offers evidence-based educational resources alongside redesigned fertility and pregnancy essentials.

The Natalist team believes it is their moral imperative to leave the world a better place for future generations. They launched their Mother Earth sustainability initiative in August 2020, which includes being certified 100% plastic neutral. For more information on Natalist, visit natalist.com and get social on Instagram .

Everlywell survey of U.S. women who have engaged with its women's health products ( September 2021 ) Brand awareness in U.S. adults ages 18-64. Source: Research conducted by YouGov on behalf of Everlywell ( June 2021 ) their report . A 2020 report from the Guttmacher Institute found that more than 40% of women reported changing their plans about when to have children or how many children to have as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. For more, visit

Natalist offers evidence-based educational resources alongside redesigned fertility and pregnancy essentials.

