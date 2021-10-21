Echelon and Eat Fit Go Announce Collaboration

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon, the connected fitness company revolutionizing the way people move, has announced an exclusive partnership with meal delivery company Eat Fit Go. The Echelon experience is known for providing real fitness solutions at every price point and Eat Fit Go provides real food for every lifestyle. This collaboration affords the Echelon community access to a truly comprehensive lifestyle program.

"Echelon Fitness has been a journey of inspiring and motivating healthy living through state-of-the-art technology and applications, immersive content, and cutting-edge entertainment for our members. We are yet again taking it to the next level," said Lou Lentine, President and CEO of Echelon Fitness. "This will not only set us apart from other Fitness Companies, but it will enhance the entire experience for our members. These are exciting times, and I am so grateful to be a part of all the big things that are in store for this partnership."

Eat Fit Go is a solutions-driven company that makes it easy for people to make better choices when it comes to nutrition. It focuses on providing value, convenience, and quality. With the widest-range of connected fitness equipment, world class trainers and access to hundreds of live and on-demand classes, Echelon makes it easy for people to incorporate fitness into their everyday lives. Fitness and nutrition have always been the two cornerstones of a healthy lifestyle.

"At Eat Fit Go, we empower individuals to make healthier choices by providing convenient meal solutions that fit their busy lifestyle," said Brock Hubert, Eat Fit Go's CEO. "That is why we are thrilled to be partnering with Echelon, a brand providing the most convenient and exciting on-demand exercise experiences across a multitude of equipment."

Eat Fit Go provides fresh, healthy, and clean label prepared meals that can be kept in the refrigerator and are ready to eat in minutes - making healthy eating incredibly easy. Eat Fit Go's convenient nutrition combined with Echelon's convenient fitness solutions will be a game changer for anyone trying to reach or maintain their health and wellness goals.

For more information about Echelon Fitness and Eat Fit Go, go to https://www.eatfitgo.com/pages/echelon.

ABOUT ECHELON

Echelon has revolutionized at-home fitness since 2017 with a range of smart exercise equipment and an immersive membership experience. What began as a mission to make healthy living accessible to all has evolved to a thriving, global brand. Echelon empowers everyone to experience the feeling of elation and accomplishment after achieving their fitness goals. Members connect their Echelon smart bikes, rowers, treadmills, or fitness mirrors to the Echelon Fit app for access to live and on-demand workout classes filmed at Echelon studios around the world and led by professional instructors. Through the app, members track performance and progress in real-time, compete on the interactive Leaderboard and explore more than 2,000 off-equipment workouts to keep them motivated and inspired. For more information, visit echelonfit.com.

ABOUT EAT FIT GO

Eat Fit Go is a health and wellness nutrition company that provides premium, healthy, and convenient ready-to-eat meals directly to consumers. With high-quality ingredients and nutritional facts clearly listed on the label, Eat Fit Go makes it easy to feel good about what you are eating.

Eat Fit Go meals are created by real chefs and curated by dieticians to combine fresh ingredients with inspired recipes, helping you feel good and stay fueled even on your busiest days. With Eat Fit Go, you can say goodbye to grocery shopping, meal prepping, and washing dishes, so there's more time to do the things you'd rather be doing. Order your favorite meals online from Eat Fit Go and have them shipped directly to your door. Eat Fit Go makes healthy eating incredibly easy.

