CLEAR Secure, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 15, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU) today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021 at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET on Monday, November 15, 2021. At 8:00 a.m. ET, results will be discussed via live webcast and teleconference.

Investors and analysts can access the live teleconference call by dialing toll-free 877-407-3089 for U.S. participants and 215-268-9854 for international participants. Listeners can access the live webcast HERE. A webcast replay and transcript of the webcast will be available after the event on the investor relations website at https://ir.clearme.com.

With CLEAR, you are always you. CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 7 million members and 100+ unique locations and partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. We have a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

