Unisys Announces Date of Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) said today that it will release its third-quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Following the release, Unisys will host a conference call with the financial community on Wednesday, November 3 from 8:00 - 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

The company will offer a live, listen-only Webcast of the conference call on the Unisys Investor Website at www.unisys.com/investor. A replay of the Webcast will be available on the Unisys Investor Website shortly following the conference call.

