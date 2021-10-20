Motherhood Maternity® Named "Best Maternity Clothing Brand" By What to Expect For Third Consecutive Year

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What to Expect, one of the most trusted pregnancy and parenting authorities, recently named Motherhood Maternity® the "Best Maternity Clothing Brand." Motherhood Maternity, the largest designer and retailer of maternity and nursing apparel and accessories, is committed to offering maternity and post-pregnancy styles with innovative solutions to support and guide women throughout the entire motherhood journey.

Motherhood Maternity is a trusted resource for maternity apparel and wardrobe solutions outfitting women throughout their motherhood journey from the 1st trimester through the 4th, visit www.motherhood.com.

Over 9,200 parents selected Motherhood Maternity as the "Best Maternity Clothing Brand" for the third year in a row.

"The annual 2021 What to Expect Mom Must-Have Awards is a resource for expecting parents to help decipher the overwhelming list of purchases needed for moms and the new baby," said the editorial team from What to Expect. "Each year our team recommends tried-and-true favorites, as well as new and innovative products designed to make life with a baby easier than ever through editorial research, product testing and community surveys. This year over 9,200 parents responded and selected Motherhood Maternity as the "Best Maternity Clothing Brand" yet again for the third year in a row."

"We are honored to be acknowledged in this important category and appreciate the What to Expect community voting for us as their clothing resource for maternity apparel," said Marla Ryan, Brand Executive Vice President, Motherhood Maternity. "At Motherhood Maternity, we are committed to offering our expecting and new mom customers clothing options to provide confidence, a great fit and solution-oriented styles with innovative features that flatter. We strive to be the go-to resource women come to when they first find out they are expecting and support them throughout their post-partum recovery."

Maternity Nursing Bras – Our award-winning seamless bras with modest bust coverage offers comfort, support, and flexible shaping from three trimesters easily into nursing, with the convenient one-hand clip down straps. The seamless bra collection is available in multiple sizes, colors, plus there is a hands-free seamless pumping bra for nursing moms to have the option of pumping and nursing at the same time.

Maternity Leggings – Women love the ease and comfort of maternity leggings, as well as the support of recovery leggings from Motherhood Maternity. Available in regular and plus sizes, there are styles for every day of the week with underbelly and secret fit belly styles, plus extensions in bike shorts and joggers.

Denim Jeans – Moms rave about their maternity jeans when they find the perfect fit. Motherhood Maternity has so many styles to choose from in dark and light washes, under belly or secret fit belly, straight – boot or skinny leg options in women's regular and plus sizes. The What to Expect team called out these favorites: the Indigo Blue Secret Fit Belly Stretch Ankle Maternity Jeggings.

Sleepwear – Sleep is critical for busy moms and comfortable pj's rank high on the must-have list. Motherhood Maternity offers coordinating gown/robe sets, pajamas and the expecting new mom-favorite, the 3 in 1 Labor and Delivery Gown to have packed in the hospital bag.

The Motherhood Maternity collection is available online at motherhood.com for maternity and nursing styles in petite, plus and regular sizes for moms during all stages of pregnancy and post-partum. For gift giving, eGift Cards are the perfect choice for moms to pick everything from bump to babe.

About Motherhood Maternity

Motherhood Maternity is a dedicated resource for supporting women as they go through their pregnancy journey to motherhood by building a strong sense of community. Since 1982, Motherhood Maternity® and its sister brand, A Pea in the Pod®, has specialized in being the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity and nursing apparel and accessories. Motherhood Maternity honors our heroes and offers a 10% merchandise discount to teachers, health care providers and active-duty military personnel, veterans, and family members. To learn more, visit motherhood.com or follow Motherhood Maternity on Facebook and Instagram.

2021 What to Expect Mom Must-Have Awards

