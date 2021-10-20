Extra Card Enters Into Year-Long Partnership with OpenFortune The financial services company is adding an "Extra" surprise to your takeout meal

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Debit Card, the first debit card that lets you build credit, has entered into a year-long partnership with OpenFortune , the media company that creates and distributes more than 1 billion branded fortune cookies to over 21,000 restaurants nationwide.

The OpenFortune Extra Debit Card Fortune Cookie

Extra, a financial services company focused on helping 100 million people get access to credit in America, is placing almost 10 million branded fortune cookies across the US and is offering finance advice in the process. One side of the fortune cookie slip will share fun facts and tips about building credit, while the other features a traditional fortune with lucky numbers.

For example, the back of one slip reads, "Buy stir fry, build credit," while another might say, "Did you know? Egg Rolls can help build your credit. Curious?" Each slip also includes a QR code that brings diners directly to the Extra website, offering articles with valuable credit and finance advice and more details on the card benefits.

The Extra Debit Card is the first debit card that lets you build credit history and earn up to 1% back everywhere you swipe.

"Ultimately, our goal at Extra is to make credit building safer and more accessible to everyone, all with the familiarity of a debit card. With OpenFortune, we're able to use the familiarity of a fortune cookie to reach restaurant-goers at such a wide scale, and further inspire them with uplifting fortunes and unique credit advice," said Cyrus Summerlin, Co-Founder and CMO of Extra.

Through this partnership, both brands hope to teach people how they can use the Extra Debit Card to easily build credit through their common everyday purchases- perhaps starting with their takeout meal.

"We are in the business of inspiration, and it is so rewarding to inspire and encourage people to make positive financial choices for their future. Over the next year, we look forward to furthering Extra's mission to reinvent everyday banking tools for the next generation in a fun, creative, and thoughtful way," said OpenFortune Co-Founder and Chief Cookie Officer, Matt Williams.

For more information on the partnership, visit OpenFortune.com .

About OpenFortune

OpenFortune is a media platform that distributes over 1 billion traditional, branded fortune cookies to its network of over 21,000 restaurants across the US. OpenFortune partners include Capital One, Coca-Cola, Mondelez, ZipRecruiter, Zelle, Disney, Purple, Grubhub, IL Lottery and more.

About Extra Card

Extra is a stealth consumer finance company on a mission to reinvent everyday banking tools for the next generation. Extra's first product, Extra Debit, is the first debit card that lets you build credit history and earn up to 1% back everywhere you swipe. The goal is to help eliminate the $1T in national credit card debt from fees and interest charges. Extra Debit lets you get the best parts of a credit card while rewarding you for using the money you actually have.

