Commercial Brokers International Just Launched a New Commercial Real Estate Affiliate Network

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Brokers International ("CBI") is excited to announce the launch of their Commercial Real Estate Affiliate Network.

The Commercial Real Estate Affiliate Network is a group of full-service independent commercial real estate brokerage companies around the United States, and select countries. The network is designed to broaden the reach and expertise of each affiliate member while expanding the offerings that the affiliate members can provide to their clients. This allows for a cohesive system that will assist investors and multi-national companies to acquire or lease commercial real estate in other regions of the United States, while still working with local companies that know their market the best.

Unlike most other referral networks, there is no annual fee to be a member, and most members are referred and recommended by existing members, then vetted out by CBI. The network allows local brokerages that service national brands a presence and expertise throughout the U.S. as well as a unique global perspective from our international affiliated members

With years of real estate experience, Chief Executive Officer George Pino says "As a brokerage company we understand all too well the difficulties our client's face with national expansion plans, while trying to maintain the level of customer service that they have come to expect from us. Fulfilling our client's needs and offering additional opportunities to our affiliates is why we are so excited to put together a team of like-minded independent brokerages that can assist one another with their client's needs and help each other grow in our respective markets."

Current cities where affiliates are located in the U.S. include: Los Angeles, CA; Orange County, CA; San Diego, CA; San Francisco, CA; Reno, NV; Las Vegas, NV; Denver CO; Phoenix, AZ; Omaha NE; Kansas City, MO; Cincinnati, OH; Des Moines, IA; Chicago, IL, New Jersey, Miami, FL; and the network is always currently considering other markets/cities.

Commercial Brokers International is a full-service brokerage company. Founding partners George Pino and Joe Killinger bring over 65 years of real estate experience combined – focusing on their Client's Best Interests. CBI is committed to creating and maintaining continuing relationships with our clients by formulating extensive marketing and financial plans with our client's short-term and long-term goals in mind. CBI understands commercial investments, property management, socially responsible investing, and philanthropy. We believe not only in strong business relationships but strong community ties as well.

