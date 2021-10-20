Amber Group Appoints Angie Beehler, Ex-Citadel SVP, as North American Head of Business Development

HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Group, a global leader in cryptocurrency trading and technology, recently announced the appointment of Angie (DiCarlo) Beehler as North American Head of Business Development. Angie is known for her two decades of client-focused commercialism, creativity, and extensive product knowledge. Angie will lead distribution and revenue generation in her region.

Prior to joining Amber Group, Angie was SVP of FICC Sales and Relationship Management at Citadel Securities, where she successfully designed and executed complex business development plans for Citadel's largest buy-side clients. Angie also served as the Global Head of Data Strategy and Acquisition for Citadel's asset manager. During her time at Citadel, Angie significantly grew Citadel's institutional client base and product capabilities. Angie was the first woman from Citadel to be named to the 50 Leading Women in Hedge Funds by The Hedge Fund Journal.

Previously, Angie spent nearly a decade at CME Group, most recently as Head of North American Hedge Fund Sales. Angie was responsible for the company's highest-grossing client segment, leading the teams responsible for OTC and listed sales strategies, execution, and clearing services. Angie designed and developed the exchange's first global strategic account management process, and led the U.S.-based sales team, managing over 500 institutional clients.

"Amber Group's spectacular growth, and its ability to quickly ship innovative cryptocurrency products is remarkable. I am thrilled to be joining a diverse and talented group of professionals, and I look forward to working with the team to create the best client experience possible" says Beehler.

"As Amber Group further strengthens its commitment to serving clients with world-class technology, liquidity provision, and unparalleled quantitative research, adding seasoned client-facing executives like Ms. Beehler solidifies Amber's streamlined crypto finance experience," says Michael Wu, Co-Founder and CEO of Amber Group. "I am confident her proven leadership and ability to execute client strategies will create significant value."

About Amber Group:

Amber Group is one of the world's leading crypto finance service providers, operating globally with twelve offices on three continents. To date, Amber Group has raised a total of $128 million in funding from the world's best investors including Tiger Global Management, DCM Ventures, Paradigm, Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain.com, Polychain Capital, Dragonfly Capital, and Fenbush Capital. For more information, please visit www.ambergroup.io

