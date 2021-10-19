North Highland Announces Long Term CEO Dan Reardon to Transition to Executive Chair of the Board

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation management consulting firm, has named Managing Director and Group President Alex Bombeck as CEO, effective January 1, 2022. Current Chairman and CEO Dan Reardon will transition to Executive Chair of the Board.

"As the world has evolved, so have business needs," said Reardon. "I feel honored to have led this incredible firm of world-class talent and clients for more than 20 years. We've become one of the top strategy firms globally and the work we've accomplished together will remain a highlight of my life. It's been a pleasure to witness Alex's contributions and influence at the firm and I know he has the right skills and pulse on people to be the leader who takes North Highland - and everyone associated with it - to the next level."

Reardon joined North Highland in 1997 and served as CEO for two decades. During his tenure, the firm has grown from 25 employees to more than 5000 consultants. North Highland is part of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together, founded by Reardon.

The announcement comes at an exciting time for the firm as it focuses on the future growth spearheaded by Reardon and Bombeck. North Highland is regularly acknowledged as a leading global consultancy by analyst firms such as Gartner, Forrester, ALM, and others.

"It is a great honor and privilege to be asked to guide our great firm through its next chapter," said Bombeck. "I've had the benefit of working under Dan's leadership and with him to lead the firm's success over the last eight years. Together, we've built a team with the capabilities to continue his legacy of excellence and propel this company forward. We're committed to helping clients build the competencies they need to take advantage of the radical change we're experiencing now that will continue for years to come."

Bombeck will bring impressive and diverse experience to his role as CEO of North Highland. He has led the firm's client-facing strategy, ensuring digital, data and design thinking are embedded into how its consultants solve client challenges. His approach, both within the firm and with clients, transforms organizational and operational processes that support new ways of working, greater enterprise agility, and cultures rooted in collaboration and co-creation. Prior to joining North Highland, Bombeck was the chief digital officer at Havas Worldwide.

Loretta Penn, founder and president of executive coaching and consulting company PECC, LLC and North Highland Lead Director and Board member, said, "On behalf of the Board, I want to recognize the outstanding contributions Dan has made during his 20-plus years with North Highland. As CEO, he was instrumental in ensuring we remained relevant and became the thriving business we are today. I also couldn't be happier for Alex to now take the helm and craft his vision for creating an enviable culture while steering us forward as the leading change & transformation consultancy."

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer and operational expertise, we're the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We're the founding member of Cordence Worldwide ( www.cordence.com ), an international consulting alliance. For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

