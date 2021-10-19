Morgan State University and Territorium are Establishing a Comprehensive Learner Record and Digital Wallet of Academic and Social Achievements

In its effort to meet the educational and professional needs of students, Morgan State University will develop a Comprehensive Learner Record (CLR) that allows students to collect and showcase their educational experiences and achievements

BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Territorium , a global education technology leader with 9 million users worldwide, today announced that it has partnered with Morgan State University to develop a competency-based Comprehensive Learner Record (CLR) and digital wallet that allows students to collect and showcase their educational experiences and social achievements to employers. The partnership is part of the University's broader effort to become a competency-based education model to better meet the educational and professional needs of students, and by complementing its transcript system by going beyond courses, grades, and degrees.

The goal of the CLR is to develop new forms of verifiable learning records with evidence that will include a variety of academic and workplace milestones, including courses, the acquisition of competencies and skills, and achievements in their jobs and internships. Students subsequently will be more empowered to share their skills and qualifications in a more complete way than they could with a résumé and traditional transcript, and better positioned to stand out amongst graduates.

"We believe the CLR is a game changer in its ability to tell the full story of a student," said Dr. Solomon Alao, Assistant Vice President for Outcome Assessment and Operations at Morgan State University. "Our goal at Morgan State is to capture students' social, academic, and emotional well being into a standards and evidence-based record. It takes a village, or several villages, to help a student succeed in and out of the classroom. Territorium's CLR will help us develop complete, lifelong learners that are ready to take charge of their futures."

Morgan State is using a variety of institutional and discipline-specific outcomes, benchmarks, rubrics, and industry standards to serve as frameworks for building and validating academic and cocurricular achievements displayed within the CLR. All of the students' assignments and evidence of the competencies they developed will be based on discipline-specific outcomes, assessments, and scoring systems in fields like teacher education, engineering, business, nursing, social work, and computer science.

"Students acquire skills in more ways than through the traditional credit hour or seat time," said Guillermo Elizondo, co-founder and CEO of Territorium. "We know that a person is shaped by their life experiences, such as internships, athletics, clubs, jobs, or by studying abroad, but we are still using limiting ways to capture a student's knowledge and skills. A CLR can more accurately and more completely demonstrate a person's variety of traits and competencies needed for lifelong learning and career success."

Morgan State student CLRs and skills digital wallets will go live in April 2022 and be integrated with the Canvas learning management system for both undergraduate and graduate students. Certified by IMS Global Learning Consortium , TerritoriumCLR captures all aspects of learning and activities, in school and in life, into a complete competencies and skills transcript, empowering students to optimize their education and career. For more information on TerritoriumCLR, visit www.territorium.com .

About Territorium

Territorium is a global education technology company that makes learning and skills acquisition more accessible and measurable. Territorium's solutions enable educators and companies to deliver, test, measure, and record learning and skills acquisition, wherever it happens. Territorium's Comprehensive Learner Record is IMS certified, and Territorium has supported more than 9 million users worldwide. For more information, visit www.territorium.com

About Morgan State University

Morgan State University, founded in 1867, is a Carnegie-classified high research (R2) institution offering nearly 120 academic programs leading to degrees from the baccalaureate to the doctorate. As Maryland's Preeminent Public Urban Research University, and the only university to have its entire campus designated as a National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Morgan serves a multiethnic and multiracial student body and seeks to ensure that the doors of higher education are opened as wide as possible to as many as possible. For more information about Morgan State University, visit www.morgan.edu .

